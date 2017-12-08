 

Dongolocking SAMMs win October award

08 Dec, 2017 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 

A 2004 decision to invest in local Prime SAMM genetics as a hedge against increasing problems in the Merino industry is paying handsome dividends for Dumbleyung farmers Colin and Jacki Ball and their family.

A line of 163 Prime SAMM lambs from their Dongolocking farm delivered 96.9 per cent of carcases in WAMMCO’s premium grade to win the co-operative’s Producer of the Month title for October.

The lambs were processed at Katanning on October 4, at an average weight of 21.59 kilograms to return $122.59 per head including skin.

Colin and son Marc said sound returns from this and other lamb consignments this season had helped their recovery and boosted their confidence after a severe frost which decimated roughly half of their 2016 harvest.

“We decided to go to the local Rockdale Prime SAMM stud for rams in 2004, when there was serious talk about banning mulesing and on-going indifference in the wool market,” Colin said.

“Our base has been Merino many years and we began using Prime SAMM rams over about 200 cull Merino ewes.”

Today, the prime lamb enterprise consists of 1000 ewes, 50/50 Prime SAMM and cull Merino, with a Merino flock of 2400 ewes adding an improving income from about 200 bales of 21 micron wool each year.

They use Prime SAMM rams from the nearby Cronin family’s Bunkin flock, which is also of Rockdale origin.

“The Prime SAMMs are extremely easy-care and we find them excellent at scavenging paddocks to prepare them for cropping,” Colin said.

“They have excelled again this year over the late start and wet finish to the season.”

Colin said local Landmark agent Scott Jefferis was integral to the lamb operation, undertaking most of the classing, weighing and marketing operations and assisting with building truck consignments for WAMMCO.

The lamb breeding flock is mated to Prime SAMM rams in November to drop lambs onto pasture and allow the delivery of drafts to market usually before harvest.

Late conditions have caused an overlap this year, with final drafts being sent off to Katanning in November – one week into a promising harvest.

“We have come to depend heavily on WAMMCO for maintaining a solid base for lamb prices and for paying a trading rebate when they can,” Colin said.

He said sheep had always represented a strong component of the family farm enterprise as it developed after being taken up in 1922 by his grandfather Charles and taken over in 1938 by his father Horace.

Colin returned to the farm from the WA College of Agriculture, Narrogin, in 1976.

His son Marc joined the operation after graduating from Muresk in 2005 and he and his wife Roisin have a two-year-old son Dylan and a new baby Mikey.

Josh has been helping out on the property, while Scott farms at Lake Varley with his partner Sue Anne Naughton and Ellie is based in Karratha.

Dongolocking farm comprises 4000ha in the Dumbleyung area and its Prime SAMMs took two placings in the 2015 WAMMCO State carcase competition, when entries were previously judged on VIASCAN data.

Colin and Marc welcome the simpler judging criteria and automatic entry for lamb producers being applied to the monthly and annual lamb title contests run by the co-operative.

WAMMCO’s new criteria for their Producer of the Month award has not only brought new contenders from a wider area of WA into the winners’ circle, it has also intensified competition between the top scorers each month.

Co-ordinator Rob Davidson said October was no exception with winner Colin’s score of 96.9pc of his lambs in the premium grade, just ahead of two lines of lambs from Aldersyde breeder Wally Mills at 95.9pc and 95.8pc and a draft from Pingelly breeder Bruce Sewell at 95.7pc.

He said tight seasonal conditions had made the job of achieving premium weights and grades tougher for everyone turning off lambs.

Wally said he was surprised to learn that his drafts of October lambs had performed so well.

“We were hard pressed to get them to the required weights because we had virtually no pasture and were using lick feeders in selected paddocks to get them up to scratch,” Wally said.

“We were hearing about big numbers of 30-32kg lambs going east or onto boats because producers were unable to feed them.”

Wally said four inches of summer rain had sparked a terrific pasture germination, but there was no follow-up and the pasture died.

He was still holding about 800 lambs on the property in November when normally all of his lambs would have been sold.

A legacy was that he had been unable to buy in about 400 breeding ewes for next year’s lamb operation and would have less lambs to market.

Bruce said early decisions to reduce his cropping program by several paddocks, to drench his lambs early and to spray early for red legged earthmite, appeared to have paid off.

Areas of red clover disease appeared to have survived after spraying.

“We were going OK until the end of October when the feed disappeared and lamb weights began to drop dramatically,” Bruce said.

“We will be feeding probably about 750 lambs over Christmas for market in the new year.”

In November the ewes were in top condition for mating with the Border Leicester cross ewes first to be joined, followed by the Prime SAMM cross ewes.

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
My total income is from livestock production in WA as a 1 man operation and I agree completely I
light grey arrow
thanks for the article. it confirms, sadly that the biggest problem with our wool industry is
light grey arrow
And of course we are always going to have those people by Donald Wallace who don't or can't
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables