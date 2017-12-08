A 2004 decision to invest in local Prime SAMM genetics as a hedge against increasing problems in the Merino industry is paying handsome dividends for Dumbleyung farmers Colin and Jacki Ball and their family.

A line of 163 Prime SAMM lambs from their Dongolocking farm delivered 96.9 per cent of carcases in WAMMCO’s premium grade to win the co-operative’s Producer of the Month title for October.

The lambs were processed at Katanning on October 4, at an average weight of 21.59 kilograms to return $122.59 per head including skin.

Colin and son Marc said sound returns from this and other lamb consignments this season had helped their recovery and boosted their confidence after a severe frost which decimated roughly half of their 2016 harvest.

“We decided to go to the local Rockdale Prime SAMM stud for rams in 2004, when there was serious talk about banning mulesing and on-going indifference in the wool market,” Colin said.

“Our base has been Merino many years and we began using Prime SAMM rams over about 200 cull Merino ewes.”

Today, the prime lamb enterprise consists of 1000 ewes, 50/50 Prime SAMM and cull Merino, with a Merino flock of 2400 ewes adding an improving income from about 200 bales of 21 micron wool each year.

They use Prime SAMM rams from the nearby Cronin family’s Bunkin flock, which is also of Rockdale origin.

“The Prime SAMMs are extremely easy-care and we find them excellent at scavenging paddocks to prepare them for cropping,” Colin said.

“They have excelled again this year over the late start and wet finish to the season.”

Colin said local Landmark agent Scott Jefferis was integral to the lamb operation, undertaking most of the classing, weighing and marketing operations and assisting with building truck consignments for WAMMCO.

The lamb breeding flock is mated to Prime SAMM rams in November to drop lambs onto pasture and allow the delivery of drafts to market usually before harvest.

Late conditions have caused an overlap this year, with final drafts being sent off to Katanning in November – one week into a promising harvest.