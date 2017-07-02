A DRY season has Western Australian sheep farmers worried about feeding flocks, if attendance at a nutrition workshop last week was a gauge of their concern. The workshop with acknowledged sheep nutrition expert John Milton was organised by Brookton Farmarama, Primaries of WA and CRT on Thursday and promoted only by word of mouth to clients. It attracted 83 farmers from as far away as Carnamah and Gnowangerup. Dr Milton retired recently as a research associate professor at The University of Western Australia after 25 years but remains an honorary research fellow of its Institute of Agriculture and runs a feed analysis and consultancy company. He said WA sheep farmers faced a critical time. "Seasons like this are tough, some tough decisions have to be made," Dr Milton said. "Feed was there this year so conception rates were high. "Our ewes have lot of twins on board with all that good summer rain when we were joining, so that set them up. "We got the early break; probably a bit early; but we didn't get the follow on, so now is right where the game is going to be made or lost." Feeding regimes which aimed to maintain a condition score three during pregnancy and up to at least a "realistic" condition score two during lactation were critical to avoid hunger stress, maintain ewe health and for good birth weight which was "key" to lamb survival, Dr Milton said. Visual assessment was not enough to gauge condition because wool often masked a drop off in condition. "Learn to condition score your animals, the tools are on your hands (fingers), you don't have to go and buy scales,'' he said. "Put your hands on the short ribs and feel for the fat and muscle. "If there is no fat and the muscle is starting to be mobilised, they are short on feed." Ewes should have been scanned not only to establish whether they have a lamb, but whether they are carrying twins, he said, and ewes with twins should be in a separate mob because of their higher nutritional requirements pre and post natal.

"You don't want to waste money putting too much extra feed into the singles - they're pretty tough anyway and if you do they'll produce big lambs - put the extra feed into the twinners. "Feed them a nutritionally complete diet to supply energy, protein, minerals and vitamins, plus roughage." "Off specification" grains, hays, straws and silages were a good base and straw or hay from drought crops or last year's frosted crops provided good value because nutrition had not gone into head development and was retained in leaf matter. But cut height was critical. "You want flag (leaf), not stem," Dr Milton said. Supplementary grain feeding minimised the risk of toxaemia, often called twin-lamb disease, caused by low levels of glucose, he said. While lupins do not have starch, are safe and provide high energy levels, Dr Milton advised they should not be in large quantity in the feed mix approaching lambing because they swelled in the rumen which was already constrained by the twin lambs carried. For a similar reason, supplementary feeding was also needed with hay and straw. "Hay is not enough if a ewe is carrying twins, she can't physically fit in enough hay and certainly not enough straw, to meet the nutrient requirements because she's got eight legs pushing on her rumen," he said. "In the last part of pregnancy the fetus has a massive demand for glucose and if she's got twins on board the demand is doubled. "She will start to mobilise fat to meet the demand if she has to. "Grain is packed with energy and will give them all the glucose and nutrients they need.” Booster vaccinations four weeks before lambing were also important to pass on immunity to the lambs. "Ewes in low condition often don't elicit an immune response - their own immune system is being challenged, they're in poor condition and they've got twins on board, they're struggling and they won't have a strong immune response," Dr Milton said. An additional ration of high quality feed was required in the final week before lambing to ensure onset of adequate runny colostrum production to feed the lambs after birth and, through suckling, helping strengthen the Merino’s mothering bond.