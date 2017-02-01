YORKRAKINE has borne the brunt of the latest weather front, which dumped close to 200 millimetres of rain in a six-hour period on Saturday night.

The central and northern Wheatbelt caught most of the falls with the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) reporting 149mm in Quairading, 73mm in Three Springs and Dalwallinu, 68mm at Northampton, 60mm at Eurardy and 63mm in Wongan Hills.

However farmers took to social media to record even larger numbers, with 124mm recorded south of Wyalkatchem, 85mm at Moora and 80mm at Pithara.

Yorkrakine farmer and Cardiff stud principal Quentin Davis received 194mm on his property with the majority falling on Saturday night, with a further 20mm on Monday morning.

He said the wild weather brought down trees, took out fences and sheds, with sheep fenced in "by only the water".

"A cock-eyed bob has come through and taken a few of the sheds out and part of the old homestead at our place, but we've tarped that up," he said.

"There's plenty of fencing damage and as far as the Shire (of Tammin) is concerned there is substantial damage to the roads with five or six roads closed or impassable and a lot of trees are down.

"It's not good but I guess something positive will come out of it; all the dams are full and the rain might fill up one of the lakes so we can go skiing," he joked.

Dennis Reid from Yorkrakine also more than 190mm in the gauge.

"There's been a fair bit of damage and still assessing what's happened as we cannot get to a lot of places," he said.

"I've never seen rain like it in the wheatbelt."

BOM's Neil Bennett said the wet conditions were a remnant of a tropical low that moved across and north of the Kimberley and Pilbara coast last week.

"A rain band lies roughly from Jurien Bay to Kalgoorlie and extends to around Bunbury and Bremer Bay but that is slowing filling in further to the south and within that zone there is very heavy rain," Mr Bennett said.

"Over the 24 hours to 9am Monday morning the Central West and Wheatbelt received falls of 40-60mm and the odd one over 100mm, with 107mm in Three Springs being the highest recorded in that period."