THE WA shearing industry has secured funding to improve shed safety on farms.

Safety in the workplace is one of the most important issues for shearers, and the WA Shearing Industry Association (WASIA) has sourced funding from Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) and CGU Insurance to begin its Shed Safety Assessment program.

WASIA president Darren Spencer said there would be a couple of surveys going out to growers and shed staff in the next four weeks, which would help in finalising their focus for the shed safety program.

“The surveys will look at the main problems, or those that different people think are a problem in the shed,” Mr Spencer said.

He said WASIA would be working towards putting together a program for better occupational health and safety in shearing sheds.

A four-step roll out would include best practice guidelines through the production of a shearing workplace health and safety video, the creation of an online knowledge base, hazard assessment criteria and a digital assessment tool which would be used to assess sheds.

Mr Spencer said the video would be created to highlight to growers and individual shearers their responsibilities and bring the shearing industry into the modern age.

“We could use it as part of the induction program and put it on the website so people can refer back to it if they have concerns or questions,” he said.

“The old system was hands-on – the new system would be more digital – so they will be able to do it all on tablets.

“Because it’s all done digitally everything goes into the database and the information can be collated.

“It can be used by growers and contractors to induct staff.”

Mr Spencer said the assessments would be voluntary for wool producers, but he was looking to get as many people as possible involved to lower the cost of the program.

“We are hoping to be able to work with the various grower groups around the State to attract as many people as possible,” he said.

Mr Spencer said shearing shed safety was done through WorkSafe WA but funding had dried up.