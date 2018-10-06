THE grand champion Texel ribbon is making its way to Boyup Brook on the back of the champion ewe exhibited by the Glover family, JimJan Texel stud, Boyup Brook, at this year’s IGA Perth Royal Show.

Judge Adrian Squiers, Shirlee Downs and Dongadilling studs, Quairading, was in charge of selecting a winner this year and couldn’t pass the upstanding ewe who went up against the champion ram, also exhibited by JimJan.

“She’s well-balanced and even all over, very deserving of the grand champion ribbon on the day,” Mr Squiers said.

“There’s plenty of meat right through her as well, especially on the back end of her.”

The JimJan bred ewe with Mertex bloodlines which had also won at this year’s Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama came up from the ewe under 1.5 year old class, winning the champion ribbon after coming close to an upset from Te Rakau, New Norcia, which took out the reserve champion ewe ribbon from the pair of ewes under 1.5 year old class.

In the end it was its meaty hindquarter which got the JimJan ewe through, though Mr Squiers commended the Te Rakau ewe on quality of frame and scale.

The award for champion ram also went to the JimJan stud, with the stocky young ram from the scan class standing out above the rest.

“The JimJan ram was the clear cut winner for champion ram,” Mr Squiers said.

“When you stand behind him you can see there is plenty of meat right down his legs and you can see that backed up by the scan results on him.”

Reserve champion ram went to Te Rakau, which was noticed for its depth of body but couldn’t top the JimJan entry.

The Glover family also came away with a win in the breeder’s group class of one ram and two ewes which was no real surprise with both the champion ram and ewe members of the group.

Te Rakau came away with the win in the group of three rams class.

“This is the class everyone wants to win and I couldn’t go past the Te Rakau rams – they look like peas in a pod and that is what you want in a group class,” Mr Squiers said.