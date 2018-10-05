THE standard of WA White Suffolk breeding left an impression on judge Anthony Ferguson, Anna Villa White Suffolk and Suffolk studs, Weetulta, South Australia, who had a tough day of decision making in the White Suffolk judging ring at this year’s IGA Perth Royal Show.

Eleven studs turned up to throw their hats in the ring this year, with 162 entries brought into the ring during the day of judging, representing a very high standard of breeding.

“I was very impressed by the White Suffolk sheep I’ve seen here,” Mr Ferguson said.

“The class winners here today would match up well anywhere across Australia and it was easy to find characteristics I was looking for in the top half a dozen sheep in every class.

“It was a pleasure to be involved in the judging here at Perth and congratulations to the exhibitors on an excellent line-up of White Suffolks.”

Students and teachers from Kiara College, Kiara, certainly had something to smile about by the end of the day, with the school taking out the major prize in the White Suffolk judging this year when their champion ewe was awarded the purple grand champion sash over the exemplary champion ram exhibited by the Yonga Downs stud, Gnowangerup.

The grand champion White Suffolk and champion ewe faced strong competition from the Yonga Downs team at every turn, winning its ewe under 1.5 year old class ahead of Yonga Downs in second, then winning champion ewe ahead of Yonga Downs in reserve before it beat out the champion ram exhibited by Yonga Downs for grand champion.

Mr Ferguson said he thought the Kiara College ewe was the best example of the White Suffolk breed there on the day.

“I was really happy with the champion ewe and champion ram I had up for the chance at grand champion White Suffolk – they were two absolutely beautiful sheep and represent their breeds very well,” Mr Ferguson said.

“I went with the ewe because she just had that fantastic femininity and I thought she had a touch more of the typical White Suffolk type in her.