RESEARCHER Dr Danila Marini, Armidale, New South Wales, West Australian university student Jamie Nykiel and NSW Riverina high school student Lindsay Brown are the LambEx 2018 Young Guns.

They were selected from a field of nine finalists over categories covering young producers and professionals, undergraduate and postgraduate students and years 10-12 secondary school students.

The finalists were presented to the Monday afternoon session of LambEx 2018 at Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre before the winners in each category were announced.

Representatives from LambEx 2018 Young Guns competition sponsors who helped choose the winners, Andrew Heinrich from the Australian White Suffolk Association and Finley Leach from National Australia Bank Agribusiness, presented them with framed certificates.

They also each receive $1000.

Dr Marini, 27, who is undertaking post-doctorate research on virtual herding technologies at University of New England as part of the Rural R&D for Profit programme, said she was very appreciative of the competition and prize.

"It is just fantastic to be involved in the industry in this way and for LambEx to embrace the upcoming generation of students and professionals," Dr Marini said after her win.

"It is also great to see that the work we (researchers) are doing is of interest to the industry and can make a difference," she said.

Last year Dr Marini's PhD thesis at University of New England was on virtual fencing to better manage sheep.

A member of NSW Farmers and their animal welfare committee, she moved to Armidale from South Australia in 2013 after obtaining a Bachelor of Animal Science at the University of Adelaide with first class honours for her thesis on the effects of intrauterine growth restriction on stress responses in sheep.

Just returned from a study tour of China which included visits to sheep and cattle enterprises there, third-year Murdoch University Bachelor of Science student majoring in animal science and animal health, Ms Nykiel, 22, was also appreciative of LambEx and the Young Guns competition.