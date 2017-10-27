EMBATTLED Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) chairman Wal Merriman has apologised for swearing at journalists recently and for his role in the man in the mirror issue that has ignited anger among wool grower levy-payers.

Mr Merriman made the two apologies to Federal senators during his opening statement at the highly-anticipated Senate supplementary budget estimates hearings in Canberra on Tuesday.

He witnessed a focus group session of fine wool breeders from behind a one-way mirror without them knowing.

The long-serving chairman told the Senate Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport Legislation Committee his “intemperate” language towards journalists at a recent industry event in Adelaide was “more fitting to a shearing shed”.

“I am direct in the way I speak – I am from the bush,” Mr Merriman said.

“That’s where I come from, unfortunately I need a lot more polish to operate in these surroundings.

“I am far more comfortable with woolgrowers out in the paddock than I am here in senate estimates.

“I apologise for my passion for the industry and the way it comes across.”

Mr Merriman said AWI had also conducted an inquiry into the one-way-mirror incident and had tabled a report to the board, with chief executive Stuart McCullough saying the report would also be made available to the committee.

“I’d like to emphasise how committed we are, and I am, to delivering good outcomes for woolgrowers,” Mr Merriman said.

“Yes at times it could be argued we could do things differently.

“I acknowledge that I have critics in the industry – you don’t do these jobs without getting criticism in the industry.

“In recent months there has been an incident that did not stand up to mine, the board and AWI’s, standards, and I am speaking about the genetics focus group.

“Not one of our proudest moments but actions have been taken to ensure that this doesn’t happen again.

“It was my mistake not to insist I be in the room – I should have said ‘this is not the way we do things’ and I apologise for it.