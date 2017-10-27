 

Merriman offers apologies at hearing

COLIN BETTLES
27 Oct, 2017 01:27 PM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) chairman Wal Merriman.
Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) chairman Wal Merriman.

EMBATTLED Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) chairman Wal Merriman has apologised for swearing at journalists recently and for his role in the man in the mirror issue that has ignited anger among wool grower levy-payers.

Mr Merriman made the two apologies to Federal senators during his opening statement at the highly-anticipated Senate supplementary budget estimates hearings in Canberra on Tuesday.

He witnessed a focus group session of fine wool breeders from behind a one-way mirror without them knowing.

The long-serving chairman told the Senate Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport Legislation Committee his “intemperate” language towards journalists at a recent industry event in Adelaide was “more fitting to a shearing shed”.

“I am direct in the way I speak – I am from the bush,” Mr Merriman said.

“That’s where I come from, unfortunately I need a lot more polish to operate in these surroundings.

“I am far more comfortable with woolgrowers out in the paddock than I am here in senate estimates.

“I apologise for my passion for the industry and the way it comes across.”

Mr Merriman said AWI had also conducted an inquiry into the one-way-mirror incident and had tabled a report to the board, with chief executive Stuart McCullough saying the report would also be made available to the committee.

“I’d like to emphasise how committed we are, and I am, to delivering good outcomes for woolgrowers,” Mr Merriman said.

“Yes at times it could be argued we could do things differently.

“I acknowledge that I have critics in the industry – you don’t do these jobs without getting criticism in the industry.

“In recent months there has been an incident that did not stand up to mine, the board and AWI’s, standards, and I am speaking about the genetics focus group.

“Not one of our proudest moments but actions have been taken to ensure that this doesn’t happen again.

“It was my mistake not to insist I be in the room – I should have said ‘this is not the way we do things’ and I apologise for it.

“Those that know me know I do not hide.”

Mr Merriman was asked by Victorian Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie if he breached AWI’s code of conduct by swearing at an ABC journalist which he admitted but stressed he’d apologised for it.

Asked if AWI’s public standing had been broken due to the recent incidents he said “to an extent yes” but also added that his industry had “this wonderful thing called freedom” and growers would get to vote, when he’s next up for re-election.

Mr McCullough said the incident of Mr Merriman swearing at a journalist would be discussed at the next AWI board meeting.

Senator McKenzie also conducted a vigorous line of questioning where Mr Merriman rejected assertions there was a “war” at AWI, instead saying it was among growers and also blaming ‘fake news’ for the recent issues escalating.

Queensland Nationals Senator Barry O’Sullivan conducted a thorough examination of how the AWI process is conducted for board nominations and pre-selections.

An unusually large number of senators also sat in on the AWI hearing with up to 10 lined up to ask questions of the senior executives about recent incidents and general governance concerns for the taxpayer and levy-payer funded research, development and marketing agency.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly
Colin Bettles

Colin Bettles

is the national political writer for Fairfax Agricultural Media

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
So when we wish to catch a sheep in our paddocks because it needs treatment of some description.
light grey arrow
Great to see well known identities supporting a grat cause such as Ronald McDonald House in
light grey arrow
The "Lambs" I buy at the butcher in town are all hoggets ( I assume) as a big dorper lamb
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables