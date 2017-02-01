 

Mount Ronan White Suffolk hits $2700

Pictured with the $2700 White Suffolk ram which topped this year's Mount Ronan summer ram sale, were buyer Paul Goerling (left), Lukin Springs White Suffolk stud, Boyup Brook, Elders meat breeds consultant Michael O'Neill, Mount Ronan principal Guy Bowen and Elders auctioneer Nathan King.
Pictured with the $2700 White Suffolk ram which topped this year's Mount Ronan summer ram sale, were buyer Paul Goerling (left), Lukin Springs White Suffolk stud, Boyup Brook, Elders meat breeds consultant Michael O'Neill, Mount Ronan principal Guy Bowen and Elders auctioneer Nathan King.

DESPITE sweltering temperatures at the Bowen family's third annual Mount Ronan summer ram sale last week, the punters just kept on bidding - willing to go the distance for the circled lots in their catalogues.

The registered buyers list included familiar names from Boyup Brook, Dandaragan, Unicup and Busselton, the usual contingent of Kojonup based-producers and an appearance by loyal Eastern States clients Andrew and Jane Hunter, Yerong Creek, New South Wales.

Between the buyers present and those bidding via AuctionsPlus accounts, the Elders team headed up by auctioneer Nathan King, cleared all but one of the 79 young sires offered.

The sale reached an overall gross of $77,450 (up $23,200 on the 2016 sale), and an average just shy of $1000, up from last year's result of $904.

Mr King said it was a fantastic result for the Bowen family.

"This sale continues to grow and today's near total clearance demonstrates that," Mr King said.

"The Bowens are providing their clients with an early chance to get their hands on young, ready to work rams and it's good to see buyers making the most of that opportunity.

"A well-deserved congratulations must go to Mount Ronan for a great result on the day."

In a turn of events from previous years at Mount Ronan, where the Maternal sires have traditionally made the big bucks, this year's top price honour went to the young White Suffolk sire in lot two which sold for $2700.

Lukin Springs White Suffolk stud principal Paul Goerling, Boyup Brook, couldn't go past the young all-rounder and was willing to go the distance against solid competition when the bidding kicked off at $1200.

The ram had figures of +10.41 weaning weight (WWT), +15.70 post weaning weight (PWWT), +2.89 post weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD), a LAMB2020 index of 115.36 and a LAMB2020 eating quality index (LEQ) of 143.77, putting it in the top five per cent for WWT, PEMD, LAMB2020 and LEQ and in the top 10pc for PWWT.

Mr Goerling said the young sire was the best ram in the catalogue.

"He's structurally sound but in particular the eating quality and muscling was what I was chasing," Mr Goerling said.

"We built our mob based on Mount Ronan bloodlines but we haven't bought from here in a while and it'll be nice to have an outcross of genetics to what we've been using."

The second overall top-priced ram turned out to be the top priced Maternal sire when Andrew and Jane Hunter, Yerong Creek, New South Wales, made the winning bid of $1550 for the triplet in lot 52.

The Hunters are familiar with the quality of Mount Ronan genetics having regularly bought from the stud's spring sales in the past, but said this was their first time buying at the summer sale.

Of their top-priced lot, Mr Hunter said he liked the growth and shape the young ram showed especially given it was a triplet.

"We've been chasing figures like the number of lambs weaned," Mr Hunter said.

"And I thought this one had the full package.

"We've been really happy with how the Mount Ronan genetics have been performing for us, so we'll definitely be buying again in the future."

The lot 52 triplet was in the top 5pc for WWT with a figure of +9.49, top 10pc for PFAT with a figure of +0.33 and was in the top 1pc for PEMD with a figure of +3.44.

But the Hunters didn't stop there, rounding out their team with another six sires including two White Suffolks to average $1150.

Volume buyer Tim Spicer, Elders stud stock manager, was bidding for a NSW account via AuctionsPlus to eventually secure 13 Maternal sires at an average of $958 and topping out at $1150 on four occasions.

Many Mount Ronan sires wound up headed to Kojonup with loyal return buyers LH & DKR Reid, Eulo Grazing, TJ & BM Zadow and NW Knowles & Co securing a total of 27 between them.

Lachy Reid, LH & DKR Reid, bought eight rams including two White Suffolks and six Maternals to average $925 with a top of $1150.

Mr Reid said the Mount Ronan summer sale was a great opportunity to take the pressure off securing quality rams at the spring sales.

"The value for money is really good at this sale and they're ready to work," Mr Reid said.

Last year's top price buyer Tony Fisher, Eulo Grazing, bought seven during the sale to a top of $1400 and averaged $1100 across the five White Suffolks and two Maternals he liked, while TJ & BM Zadow also secured seven to average $986 and NW Knowles & Co paid an average of $860 for five.

Mount Ronan stud principal Guy Bowen said he was pleased with the result and would definitely continue with the summer fixture.

"This summer sale is working well for us and our clients and it's particularly wonderful to have so much loyal support, even on such a hot day," Mr Bowen said.

"We just want to see these kids out there working.

"We anticipate they'll perform really well for our clients and we intend, as always, to follow up on their progress so we can continue to produce the sorts of traits our clients are chasing."

