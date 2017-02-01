DESPITE sweltering temperatures at the Bowen family's third annual Mount Ronan summer ram sale last week, the punters just kept on bidding - willing to go the distance for the circled lots in their catalogues.

The registered buyers list included familiar names from Boyup Brook, Dandaragan, Unicup and Busselton, the usual contingent of Kojonup based-producers and an appearance by loyal Eastern States clients Andrew and Jane Hunter, Yerong Creek, New South Wales.

Between the buyers present and those bidding via AuctionsPlus accounts, the Elders team headed up by auctioneer Nathan King, cleared all but one of the 79 young sires offered.

The sale reached an overall gross of $77,450 (up $23,200 on the 2016 sale), and an average just shy of $1000, up from last year's result of $904.

Mr King said it was a fantastic result for the Bowen family.

"This sale continues to grow and today's near total clearance demonstrates that," Mr King said.

"The Bowens are providing their clients with an early chance to get their hands on young, ready to work rams and it's good to see buyers making the most of that opportunity.

"A well-deserved congratulations must go to Mount Ronan for a great result on the day."

In a turn of events from previous years at Mount Ronan, where the Maternal sires have traditionally made the big bucks, this year's top price honour went to the young White Suffolk sire in lot two which sold for $2700.

Lukin Springs White Suffolk stud principal Paul Goerling, Boyup Brook, couldn't go past the young all-rounder and was willing to go the distance against solid competition when the bidding kicked off at $1200.

The ram had figures of +10.41 weaning weight (WWT), +15.70 post weaning weight (PWWT), +2.89 post weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD), a LAMB2020 index of 115.36 and a LAMB2020 eating quality index (LEQ) of 143.77, putting it in the top five per cent for WWT, PEMD, LAMB2020 and LEQ and in the top 10pc for PWWT.

Mr Goerling said the young sire was the best ram in the catalogue.