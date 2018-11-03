WA Merino woolgrowers who have abandoned mulesing have a new private-contract option of selling their wool to a New Zealand company that is in strong demand.

Wool brokers Dyson Jones in WA and Australian Wool Network (AWN) parent company in other States have become exclusive agents for New Zealand Merino Company (NZM) and its international ZQ Merino program.

Only growers producing Merino wool in an ethical and sustainable way are accepted into the ZQ (pronounced ZeeQ) program.

Non-mulesing is a non-negotiable requirement of wool supply accreditation and growers must be prepared to have animal husbandry practices independently audited.

NZM supplies ZQ wool from contracted woolgrowers to certain international garment manufacturers who demand a traceable provenance for raw materials and high ethical and sustainability standards at every step of the supply and business chains.

Those manufacturers identify the standards and transparency as an integral part of their product branding and marketing strategies to meet certain consumer expectations.

The ZQ Merino program is “focussed on the retail end” of the wool industry, explained Dyson Jones State manager Peter Howie.

“We’re only just getting into it and looking to identify our non-mulesing clients and giving them the opportunity to join the program,” he said.

“For us, it’s another marketing tool for our non-mulesing clients.

“It gives them and new clients, an opportunity to produce wool for a brand in particular micron ranges.

“There’s a fairly wide micron range in there and it’s a form of risk management for our clients – there’s currently supply contracts (on offer) for three to five years, so there’s a good opportunity to lock in.

“In New Zealand there’s been 10-year contracts and they’re (wool prices) pretty close to the market.”

Mr Howie said while the program’s price structure did not offer significant premiums for non-mulesing wool, the attraction was that prices were guaranteed.