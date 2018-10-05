THE Pamellen stud, Clackline, claimed its fourth grand champion title in five years when a classy Suffolk ewe from the stud shone through and was sashed the grand champion Suffolk at this year’s IGA Perth Royal Show.

Eight studs presented 83 Suffolk, 12 more than last year, for judge Anthony Ferguson, Anna Villa White Suffolk and Suffolk stud, Weetulta, South Australia, who was impressed by the overall quality of the line-up.

“The quality overall was extremely good and the class winners would stand up well at any major show in Australia,” Mr Ferguson said.

“The different condition in which the sheep are run and their different preparations made it hard in parts to put up some sheep in the top positions.

“While these sheep may not have been carrying the condition of the winners, they certainly were good representations of the breed.

“I last judged in WA in 2002 and there is certainly a huge difference between the sheep from then to now.”

When it came to selecting his grand champion exhibit, Mr Ferguson couldn’t go past an upstanding ewe from Pam Hinkley and Suellyn Boucher’s Pamellen stud, Clackline, for his top award.

However it wasn’t an easy decision for Mr Ferguson as the Pamellen ewe was pushed all the way for the top award by the ram, also from the Pamellen stud, which had been sashed the champion ram.

Mr Ferguson said there wasn’t much between the two Pamellen exhibits, as both were very good sheep and top examples of the breed.

“In the end I went with the ewe as she presents herself magnificently all the time,” Mr Ferguson said.

“You just can’t take your eye off her, she stands up and makes you look at her.

“She is a really top sheep and has all the feminine qualities you need and it was these which also got her over the line.

“She is a great all-round ewe, full of substance and she typifies the breed.

“She paraded well, has a good tail setting and has plenty of meat in the right places.”

The well-balanced, smart ewe earned the right to compete for the purple grand champion ribbon after being sashed the champion ewe and was one half of the stud’s pair which won the pair class for a pair of ewes under 1.5 years.