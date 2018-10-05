THE Pamellen stud, Clackline, claimed its fourth grand champion title in five years when a classy Suffolk ewe from the stud shone through and was sashed the grand champion Suffolk at this year’s IGA Perth Royal Show.
Eight studs presented 83 Suffolk, 12 more than last year, for judge Anthony Ferguson, Anna Villa White Suffolk and Suffolk stud, Weetulta, South Australia, who was impressed by the overall quality of the line-up.
“The quality overall was extremely good and the class winners would stand up well at any major show in Australia,” Mr Ferguson said.
“The different condition in which the sheep are run and their different preparations made it hard in parts to put up some sheep in the top positions.
“While these sheep may not have been carrying the condition of the winners, they certainly were good representations of the breed.
“I last judged in WA in 2002 and there is certainly a huge difference between the sheep from then to now.”
When it came to selecting his grand champion exhibit, Mr Ferguson couldn’t go past an upstanding ewe from Pam Hinkley and Suellyn Boucher’s Pamellen stud, Clackline, for his top award.
However it wasn’t an easy decision for Mr Ferguson as the Pamellen ewe was pushed all the way for the top award by the ram, also from the Pamellen stud, which had been sashed the champion ram.
Mr Ferguson said there wasn’t much between the two Pamellen exhibits, as both were very good sheep and top examples of the breed.
“In the end I went with the ewe as she presents herself magnificently all the time,” Mr Ferguson said.
“You just can’t take your eye off her, she stands up and makes you look at her.
“She is a really top sheep and has all the feminine qualities you need and it was these which also got her over the line.
“She is a great all-round ewe, full of substance and she typifies the breed.
“She paraded well, has a good tail setting and has plenty of meat in the right places.”
The well-balanced, smart ewe earned the right to compete for the purple grand champion ribbon after being sashed the champion ewe and was one half of the stud’s pair which won the pair class for a pair of ewes under 1.5 years.
The Pamellen stud also exhibited the reserve champion ewe and this ewe was the second part of the stud’s winning pair.
Mr Ferguson said there wasn’t much between the two Pamellen ewes but the reserve champion didn’t quite have as much meat as the champion and its tail setting wasn’t as good.
“She is similar to the champion and she certainly made you look at her as she also paraded and stood up well,” Mr Ferguson said.
“They both just hit you straight away.”
Both ewes are by Pamellen Bandit, which the stud sold to the South Australian based Pine Ridge stud in 2016.
Also in the champion ewe line-up was a ewe from the Esperance Farm Training Centre’s Escholar stud which Mr Ferguson was very impressed with and made special comment of.
Mr Ferguson said the Escholar ewe was a beautiful ewe but there just wasn’t enough of it to place it above the Pamellen ewes.
“She handles really well, has a beautiful loin and hindquarter and plenty of room,” Mr Ferguson said.
“I think she is growing out into a beautiful breeding ewe.”
When it came to the champion ram from the Pamellen stud, Mr Ferguson described the champion as a big powerful ram.
“He is a total meat machine and will do the breed a world of good,” Mr Ferguson said.
“He has a good sirey head, plenty of length, a good topline along with a beautiful loin and hindquarter.
“He is just really well-fleshed and a top meat sheep.
“He was an instant pick for me in his first class and I couldn’t go past him for my champion ram, he was a clear winner.”
Prior to being sashed the champion ram, the ram won its class for rams born before June 30 in front of nine other rams.
Kalinda stud principals Matt and Alison Mitsopoulos, Boyanup, in their first showing at the show claimed the reserve champion ram ribbon with an upstanding, well-balanced sire.
Mr Ferguson said the Kalinda sire was a medium-framed ram with feet in every corner of the box.
“He is well-fleshed and smooth across the topline,” Mr Ferguson said.
“He also paraded well and has a presence in the ring.
“He is a very good, safe, sound ram.”
The ram was in the championship line-up after winning its class for rams born after July 1 ahead of eight other rams.
The July 2017-drop ram is by a Glencraig sire and out of a Kalinda ewe.
In the group classes it was again the Pamellen stud which prevailed, winning both the breeder’s group (one ram and two ewes) and the group of three rams.
In the breeder’s group class, the Pamellen stud placed first in front of the Kalinda stud, which finished second and the Escholar stud, which placed third.
Mr Ferguson said the Pamellen group was a very even group containing the champion ram and the champion and reserve champion ewes.
“They stand up well and have really good Suffolk traits,” he said.
In the group of three rams class Mr Ferguson said the winning Pamellen group picked themselves from the other five groups.
“They are a very even group and all three rams are full of meat and have excellent bone and structure,” he said.
“They are a powerhouse group of rams and good representations of the breed.”
Second in the class again went to the Kalinda stud and the Sasimwa stud, York, finished third.