 

Pamellen stud wins grand champ Suffolk

JODIE RINTOUL
05 Oct, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
With the grand champion and champion Suffolk ewe exhibited by the Pamellen stud, Clackline, are judge Anthony Ferguson, Anna Villa White Suffolk and Suffolk stud, Weetulta, South Australia and Pamellen co-principal Pam Hinkley.
With the grand champion and champion Suffolk ewe exhibited by the Pamellen stud, Clackline, are judge Anthony Ferguson, Anna Villa White Suffolk and Suffolk stud, Weetulta, South Australia and Pamellen co-principal Pam Hinkley.

THE Pamellen stud, Clackline, claimed its fourth grand champion title in five years when a classy Suffolk ewe from the stud shone through and was sashed the grand champion Suffolk at this year’s IGA Perth Royal Show.

Eight studs presented 83 Suffolk, 12 more than last year, for judge Anthony Ferguson, Anna Villa White Suffolk and Suffolk stud, Weetulta, South Australia, who was impressed by the overall quality of the line-up.

“The quality overall was extremely good and the class winners would stand up well at any major show in Australia,” Mr Ferguson said.

“The different condition in which the sheep are run and their different preparations made it hard in parts to put up some sheep in the top positions.

“While these sheep may not have been carrying the condition of the winners, they certainly were good representations of the breed.

“I last judged in WA in 2002 and there is certainly a huge difference between the sheep from then to now.”

When it came to selecting his grand champion exhibit, Mr Ferguson couldn’t go past an upstanding ewe from Pam Hinkley and Suellyn Boucher’s Pamellen stud, Clackline, for his top award.

However it wasn’t an easy decision for Mr Ferguson as the Pamellen ewe was pushed all the way for the top award by the ram, also from the Pamellen stud, which had been sashed the champion ram.

Mr Ferguson said there wasn’t much between the two Pamellen exhibits, as both were very good sheep and top examples of the breed.

“In the end I went with the ewe as she presents herself magnificently all the time,” Mr Ferguson said.

“You just can’t take your eye off her, she stands up and makes you look at her.

“She is a really top sheep and has all the feminine qualities you need and it was these which also got her over the line.

“She is a great all-round ewe, full of substance and she typifies the breed.

“She paraded well, has a good tail setting and has plenty of meat in the right places.”

The well-balanced, smart ewe earned the right to compete for the purple grand champion ribbon after being sashed the champion ewe and was one half of the stud’s pair which won the pair class for a pair of ewes under 1.5 years.

The Pamellen stud also exhibited the reserve champion ewe and this ewe was the second part of the stud’s winning pair.

Mr Ferguson said there wasn’t much between the two Pamellen ewes but the reserve champion didn’t quite have as much meat as the champion and its tail setting wasn’t as good.

“She is similar to the champion and she certainly made you look at her as she also paraded and stood up well,” Mr Ferguson said.

“They both just hit you straight away.”

Both ewes are by Pamellen Bandit, which the stud sold to the South Australian based Pine Ridge stud in 2016.

Also in the champion ewe line-up was a ewe from the Esperance Farm Training Centre’s Escholar stud which Mr Ferguson was very impressed with and made special comment of.

Mr Ferguson said the Escholar ewe was a beautiful ewe but there just wasn’t enough of it to place it above the Pamellen ewes.

“She handles really well, has a beautiful loin and hindquarter and plenty of room,” Mr Ferguson said.

“I think she is growing out into a beautiful breeding ewe.”

When it came to the champion ram from the Pamellen stud, Mr Ferguson described the champion as a big powerful ram.

“He is a total meat machine and will do the breed a world of good,” Mr Ferguson said.

“He has a good sirey head, plenty of length, a good topline along with a beautiful loin and hindquarter.

“He is just really well-fleshed and a top meat sheep.

“He was an instant pick for me in his first class and I couldn’t go past him for my champion ram, he was a clear winner.”

Prior to being sashed the champion ram, the ram won its class for rams born before June 30 in front of nine other rams.

Kalinda stud principals Matt and Alison Mitsopoulos, Boyanup, in their first showing at the show claimed the reserve champion ram ribbon with an upstanding, well-balanced sire.

Mr Ferguson said the Kalinda sire was a medium-framed ram with feet in every corner of the box.

“He is well-fleshed and smooth across the topline,” Mr Ferguson said.

“He also paraded well and has a presence in the ring.

“He is a very good, safe, sound ram.”

The ram was in the championship line-up after winning its class for rams born after July 1 ahead of eight other rams.

The July 2017-drop ram is by a Glencraig sire and out of a Kalinda ewe.

In the group classes it was again the Pamellen stud which prevailed, winning both the breeder’s group (one ram and two ewes) and the group of three rams.

In the breeder’s group class, the Pamellen stud placed first in front of the Kalinda stud, which finished second and the Escholar stud, which placed third.

Mr Ferguson said the Pamellen group was a very even group containing the champion ram and the champion and reserve champion ewes.

“They stand up well and have really good Suffolk traits,” he said.

In the group of three rams class Mr Ferguson said the winning Pamellen group picked themselves from the other five groups.

“They are a very even group and all three rams are full of meat and have excellent bone and structure,” he said.

“They are a powerhouse group of rams and good representations of the breed.”

Second in the class again went to the Kalinda stud and the Sasimwa stud, York, finished third.

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
NO ships with live animals should be leaving Australia. This industry is animal abuse and animal
light grey arrow
we are happy to have Aldi in katanning doing business with WAMCO we also wanted and in great
light grey arrow
This is a disgrace but what can you expect from a Liberal Government that insists on making
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables