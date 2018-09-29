THERE must have been times in early 2018, when Simon Williams, Jerdacuttup, believed the normally reliable coastal rainfall on his property, was going to fail him.

“We had virtually no rain between February and June this year - our driest period on record - but I was still able to supply some good lambs to WAMMCO,” Mr Williams said.

In fact, the 725 old season lambs processed for him at Katanning on August 6, averaged 20.35 kilograms to return $133.59 per head including skin and also won him the WAMMCO’s Producer of the Month title for August 2018.

Of the draft of 725 head 94.3 per cent was within the premium grade at WAMMCO.

Mr Williams sold another 712 crossbred lambs from the property a week later for similar result.

These lambs contributed to a total delivery to WAMMCO so far this season of nearly 8000 “free range” lambs from Mr Williams’ ‘Shambani’ property, confirming his previous recognition as WAMMCO’s third placed Producer of the Year for 2016/17 in the large crossbred category.

Mr Williams is in the process of shifting his production balance from contiuous cropping to perennial pasture with the aim of doubling his prime lamb production.

The perennial pasture consists of kikuyu which is supplemented by seredella and sub clovers, which he fertilises with appropriate plant nutrients in order to maximise lamb production per hectare.

The increase in numbers will come via purchases of store lambs from breeders from Williams south to Mt Barker in October/November and they will be on green perennial pasture until sale between May and August.

“I am competing in that buying period for store lambs with WA chilled airfreight exporters, but I believe there is more all-round benefit in retaining and feeding these lambs to assist with later processing shortfalls of heavier lambs,” Mr Williams said.

He has found purchasing store lambs more profitable – and manageable - than breeding them, although he continues to sell about 1500 lambs per year sired by Prime SAMMs and out of Kelso-Merino, or White Suffolk, Border Leicester-Merino cross ewes.