 

Police urge vigilance over sheep thefts

AIDAN SMITH
03 Feb, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Pingelly farmer John Hassell believes $30,000 worth of sheep were stolen from his property this month.
Pingelly farmer John Hassell believes $30,000 worth of sheep were stolen from his property this month.

SHEEP producers are being targeted by opportunistic thieves as wool and sheep meat prices hit historic highs in WA.

About five farmers in the Pingelly area have had sheep stolen or reported missing in recent years, with CBH Group director John Hassell being the latest of them.

Mr Hassell said he had reported to police that 175 head of Merino ewes and rams had been stolen from his property.

He said he’d “only just moved to the property about 12 months ago” and it wasn’t until he mentioned the theft to his neighbours that they said they had also experienced livestock theft.

He said the thieves most likely worked in a team, with a truck, to be able to round up that many sheep.

It was most likely that they had entered his property at night using the back roads where they would be less noticeable.

“I’m not happy about it,” Mr Hassell said.

“They are worth a lot of money.”

The value of the sheep was estimated at $30,000.

A police media spokesperson said “during a three-week period in January, a large number of full wool sheep were stolen from two separate paddocks”.

“It is believed the offenders took the sheep via farm gates located on gravel roads surrounding the farms,” the spokesperson said.

“These roads are not frequently used.

“Police are working closely with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and also various saleyards and agents in an effort to identify any stolen sheep that the offenders may be attempting to sell.”

The spokesperson said the incident appeared to be isolated - although it wasn’t the first time that it had happened in the region.

In November, 30 Merino lambs were also reported stolen from the Pingelly area.

Police have since been randomly checking horse floats and trucks in an effort to find the perpetrators or prevent other incidents occurring.

While the police were still investigating the theft of Mr Hassell’s sheep they said they had little to go on - as there had been a lack of common trends in livestock thefts in the State and they didn’t have any solid leads as yet.

Police have asked the rural community to be vigilant in monitoring vehicles coming and going from their areas, and report any suspicious behaviour particularly if the vehicles were horse floats, trucks, or able to carry livestock undetected.

Mr Hassell said the sheep were ear tagged as required but that didn’t stop people from stealing them to shear them or sell them for a profit.

He will bring up the issue of ear tags and monitoring livestock ownership changes at the WAFarmers livestock council meeting next week, in the hope that the industry could improve the system in place.

“We need to improve the system,” he said.

“We can’t depend on government - industry should be self regulating in this area.”

Mr Hassell said with the livestock identification and tracking system in place it shouldn’t be too hard to monitor who owns what sheep and who purchases them.

“But no-one is really monitoring that,” Mr Hassell said.

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
We offer a wide range of cannabis strains and products in a clean, safe environment. To provide
light grey arrow
Mr Eryk Fyrwald probably regards any opposition against thiamethoxam as political, even if
light grey arrow
Stop lending to them period
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables