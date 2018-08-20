LAMB producers should not underestimate a growing risk to domestic and export market share from meat alternative products, a consumer trends specialist has advised.

Millennials – people born between 1981 and 1996, now aged 22-37 – particularly showed interest in vegan diets and meat alternative products, market researcher Sarah Hyland told the recent LambEx 2018 industry conference in Perth.

Ms Hyland, who has an agribusiness background, is founder and director of Shyland, a research company specialising in identifying early consumer trends and providing market insights.

Real meat retained some important marketing advantages, particularly in relation to its unique eating qualities and millennials’ desire for more natural, fresh and unprocessed healthy foods, which producers should be promoting to their advantage, she said.

The meat industry should also be protecting its lamb, beef and chicken “labels” from adoption by plant-based alternative products, Ms Hyland advised.

She said Woolworths already stocked and advertised “alternative” beef and chicken products and Coles supermarkets advertised a range of vegan meat substitute products.

A recent study in Europe had shown people aged 25-34 are now more likely than average to incorporate more meat replacements in their diet compared with a year ago.

Ms Hyland said across Canada, Europe and the United States consumers are trying to moderate the amount of meat they eat, “avoid it somewhat” or start looking at vegetarian foods.

“So it (alternative or cultured meats) is totally out there and there’s totally interest in it,” Ms Hyland told an audience of sheep producers.

“It would be wrong to think that there is little or no interest in meat alternatives because there clearly is a lot of interest, particularly amongst the millennials”.

Ms Hyland said only two of the top six Australian consumer attitudes to food, revealed by a 2016 survey, tended to support meat alternatives – those related to ethical treatment of animals and the environment and sustainability.