 

Research reveals rewards of chaff carts

AIDAN SMITH
29 Sep, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Ed Riggall.
Ed Riggall.

CHAFF carts are continually proving to be a winner for mixed farming enterprises according to Agpro Management director Ed Riggall.

Having sourced funding from Meat and Livestock Australia for a three year Producer Demonstration Site in the Great Southern, Mr Riggall said, after only one year into the project, that trials had proven again that sheep and cattle do better on the crop stubbles and chaff.

“Chaff carts are really good for mixed farming,” Mr Riggall said.

“It’s a product that works well.

“There are really great synergies between cropping and livestock.”

Mr Riggall was one of four who presented at the Australian Wool Innovation funded 2018 Spring Sheep Optimiser Workshops in Corrigin, Northampton and Eneabba from September 10-13.

He was accompanied by Marius Cuming, AWI corporate communications, and AWI general manager of research Jane Littlejohn, as well as Icon Agriculture farm management consultant Mark Allington.

Mr Riggall said that there were clear advantages of chaff carts in weight gain for livestock.

“We continue to find, as in previous years, that there is a continuous benefit to producers,” he said.

“Chaff carts are great for weed management and control as well as for the health of livestock.”

Although the benefits are visible, the breakdown of why and how the chaff is so beneficial to livestock is still an area for research.

“The stubble value, especially on canola for livestock is high.

“We are not sure if it’s because the sheep are utilising the chaff better when in piles, because they are not having to walk as far to feed, or the feed is much more concentrated.”

Mr Riggall said it was also good for weed control.

“The header picks up about 60 per cent of ryegrass during harvest,” he said.

“Sheep will process all except 4pc of the ryegrass, about 94-95pc of what is mixed into the chaff.

“Cattle do well on it as well, consuming about 80pc.”

Mr Riggall said the trial was a good way to demonstrate the technology and help producers make better informed choices on farm.

There was also an opportunity in the future to research chaff lining and compare the results to see what was the most efficient and productive way of utilising the feed for livestock, if funding could be sourced.

Mr Riggall said producers had been asking about the trial, with years still remaining before results are finalised, and after hearing the positives and they have immediately gone and purchased a cart.

There were also a few things to be aware of with chaff carts.

The operator needed to be skilled and be safety conscious with an awareness of the equipment and surrounds.

Producers also needed to watch out when burning because there could be issues with smouldering piles of chaff.

Mr Allington said about 35 producers attended the three workshops, which provided a great opportunity for asking questions and meeting AWI staff face to face, which was rare for WA producers.

“The meetings were positive and the smaller groups provided plenty of interaction,” Mr Allington said.

“It valuable for producers to meet the AWI staff, especially the general manager for research, and put forward ideas for further research.”

Ms Littlejohn discussed flystrike research and provided a technical update on issues AWI saw as important for the industry.

She highlighted the National Wool Declaration as something WA producers could utilise more in the marketing of their wool, by providing more transparency on whether they practiced non-mulesed or pain relief.

Currently WA has the lowest percentage of NWD forms submitted in the country at 35pc for 2017.

Ms Littlejohn said that with the growing consumer demand for transparency in order to make an informed choice on their purchases, non-mulesed wool was getting a premium compared to non declared and mulesed wool.

She said produces also should consider moving to a non-mulesed program – with a long term strategy looking beyond the immediate issue and focusing on improving animal welfare practices on farm - to keep up with expectations.

About 75pc of WA producers chose to mules in 2017, with slightly less using pain relief while mulesing.

“Before moving to a non-mulesed enterprise, plan, plan, plan,” Ms Littlejohn said.

Ms Littlejohn also said to consult the farm adviser, veterinarian and wool broker for the best advice for the business.

Mr Cuming provided producers with an overview of what AWI does behind the scenes to research and market the product on behalf of levy payers.

He said the market indicators were that prices for wool were going to “stay up” for some time.

“Prices will remain reasonable for some time based on demand and information coming out of our offices around the world,” Mr Cuming said.

“Wool has a great story to sell, and people are catching on that it is a renewable, biodegradable fibre.

“There’s a global movement in this regard, with landfill and pollution being a major issue.

“There’s more retailers coming to wool and so the traceability and provenance is an opportunity for us to tell good stories there.

“Wool growing is a sustainable enterprise.”

Icon Agriculture manages the AWI funded Sheep’s Back for the growers network in WA.

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
NO ships with live animals should be leaving Australia. This industry is animal abuse and animal
light grey arrow
we are happy to have Aldi in katanning doing business with WAMCO we also wanted and in great
light grey arrow
This is a disgrace but what can you expect from a Liberal Government that insists on making
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables