CHAFF carts are continually proving to be a winner for mixed farming enterprises according to Agpro Management director Ed Riggall.

Having sourced funding from Meat and Livestock Australia for a three year Producer Demonstration Site in the Great Southern, Mr Riggall said, after only one year into the project, that trials had proven again that sheep and cattle do better on the crop stubbles and chaff.

“Chaff carts are really good for mixed farming,” Mr Riggall said.

“It’s a product that works well.

“There are really great synergies between cropping and livestock.”

Mr Riggall was one of four who presented at the Australian Wool Innovation funded 2018 Spring Sheep Optimiser Workshops in Corrigin, Northampton and Eneabba from September 10-13.

He was accompanied by Marius Cuming, AWI corporate communications, and AWI general manager of research Jane Littlejohn, as well as Icon Agriculture farm management consultant Mark Allington.

Mr Riggall said that there were clear advantages of chaff carts in weight gain for livestock.

“We continue to find, as in previous years, that there is a continuous benefit to producers,” he said.

“Chaff carts are great for weed management and control as well as for the health of livestock.”

Although the benefits are visible, the breakdown of why and how the chaff is so beneficial to livestock is still an area for research.

“The stubble value, especially on canola for livestock is high.

“We are not sure if it’s because the sheep are utilising the chaff better when in piles, because they are not having to walk as far to feed, or the feed is much more concentrated.”

Mr Riggall said it was also good for weed control.

“The header picks up about 60 per cent of ryegrass during harvest,” he said.

“Sheep will process all except 4pc of the ryegrass, about 94-95pc of what is mixed into the chaff.

“Cattle do well on it as well, consuming about 80pc.”

Mr Riggall said the trial was a good way to demonstrate the technology and help producers make better informed choices on farm.