CHAFF carts are continually proving to be a winner for mixed farming enterprises according to Agpro Management director Ed Riggall.
Having sourced funding from Meat and Livestock Australia for a three year Producer Demonstration Site in the Great Southern, Mr Riggall said, after only one year into the project, that trials had proven again that sheep and cattle do better on the crop stubbles and chaff.
“Chaff carts are really good for mixed farming,” Mr Riggall said.
“It’s a product that works well.
“There are really great synergies between cropping and livestock.”
Mr Riggall was one of four who presented at the Australian Wool Innovation funded 2018 Spring Sheep Optimiser Workshops in Corrigin, Northampton and Eneabba from September 10-13.
He was accompanied by Marius Cuming, AWI corporate communications, and AWI general manager of research Jane Littlejohn, as well as Icon Agriculture farm management consultant Mark Allington.
Mr Riggall said that there were clear advantages of chaff carts in weight gain for livestock.
“We continue to find, as in previous years, that there is a continuous benefit to producers,” he said.
“Chaff carts are great for weed management and control as well as for the health of livestock.”
Although the benefits are visible, the breakdown of why and how the chaff is so beneficial to livestock is still an area for research.
“The stubble value, especially on canola for livestock is high.
“We are not sure if it’s because the sheep are utilising the chaff better when in piles, because they are not having to walk as far to feed, or the feed is much more concentrated.”
Mr Riggall said it was also good for weed control.
“The header picks up about 60 per cent of ryegrass during harvest,” he said.
“Sheep will process all except 4pc of the ryegrass, about 94-95pc of what is mixed into the chaff.
“Cattle do well on it as well, consuming about 80pc.”
Mr Riggall said the trial was a good way to demonstrate the technology and help producers make better informed choices on farm.
There was also an opportunity in the future to research chaff lining and compare the results to see what was the most efficient and productive way of utilising the feed for livestock, if funding could be sourced.
Mr Riggall said producers had been asking about the trial, with years still remaining before results are finalised, and after hearing the positives and they have immediately gone and purchased a cart.
There were also a few things to be aware of with chaff carts.
The operator needed to be skilled and be safety conscious with an awareness of the equipment and surrounds.
Producers also needed to watch out when burning because there could be issues with smouldering piles of chaff.
Mr Allington said about 35 producers attended the three workshops, which provided a great opportunity for asking questions and meeting AWI staff face to face, which was rare for WA producers.
“The meetings were positive and the smaller groups provided plenty of interaction,” Mr Allington said.
“It valuable for producers to meet the AWI staff, especially the general manager for research, and put forward ideas for further research.”
Ms Littlejohn discussed flystrike research and provided a technical update on issues AWI saw as important for the industry.
She highlighted the National Wool Declaration as something WA producers could utilise more in the marketing of their wool, by providing more transparency on whether they practiced non-mulesed or pain relief.
Currently WA has the lowest percentage of NWD forms submitted in the country at 35pc for 2017.
Ms Littlejohn said that with the growing consumer demand for transparency in order to make an informed choice on their purchases, non-mulesed wool was getting a premium compared to non declared and mulesed wool.
She said produces also should consider moving to a non-mulesed program – with a long term strategy looking beyond the immediate issue and focusing on improving animal welfare practices on farm - to keep up with expectations.
About 75pc of WA producers chose to mules in 2017, with slightly less using pain relief while mulesing.
“Before moving to a non-mulesed enterprise, plan, plan, plan,” Ms Littlejohn said.
Ms Littlejohn also said to consult the farm adviser, veterinarian and wool broker for the best advice for the business.
Mr Cuming provided producers with an overview of what AWI does behind the scenes to research and market the product on behalf of levy payers.
He said the market indicators were that prices for wool were going to “stay up” for some time.
“Prices will remain reasonable for some time based on demand and information coming out of our offices around the world,” Mr Cuming said.
“Wool has a great story to sell, and people are catching on that it is a renewable, biodegradable fibre.
“There’s a global movement in this regard, with landfill and pollution being a major issue.
“There’s more retailers coming to wool and so the traceability and provenance is an opportunity for us to tell good stories there.
“Wool growing is a sustainable enterprise.”
Icon Agriculture manages the AWI funded Sheep’s Back for the growers network in WA.