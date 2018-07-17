 

Rural transporters host Expo and Drive Day

17 Jul, 2018 04:00 AM
Visitors to the Expo and Drive Day at Picton on Friday, July 20, will have the chance to get up close with the latest in trucks and transport equipment.
THE Livestock and Rural Transport Association WA (LRTAWA) has invited the South West community to join transport business owners and their teams at a free Expo and Drive Day that will be held at Dryandra Court, Picton, on Friday, July 20.

LRTAWA president Stephen Marley described the event as “a chance to experience the latest and greatest in trucks and transport equipment”.

The LRTAWA represents local businesses carrying grain, fertiliser, livestock and essential farming supplies across WA’s 150,000 kilometre road network.

Mr Marley said many LRTAWA members were “small, family businesses with few opportunities to take time out to view new equipment and get the latest industry updates”.

Expo visitors will be able to test drive top commercial vehicles.

Industrial toolmakers including Prime Supplies and Milwaukee will be demonstrating products.

A coffee van and a free sausage sizzle will be available at the event, which is open between 10.30am-4pm.

Registrations are also open for the annual LRTAWA conference and dinner.

The conference runs from 9am to 2pm on Saturday, July 21, at the Quality Hotel Lighthouse, Bunbury.

Themed as “Driving a healthier industry”, the conference will focus on staying well in a tough and competitive industry.

Attendees will be offered free ‘on the spot’ health checks.

“As well as updates on topical industry issues, there will be practical presentations from health professionals experienced in our sector,” Mr Marley said.

Keynote speaker Sean Pollard will share his inspirational story of the power of grit and optimism.

The Bunbury-born surfer survived a near fatal shark attack to become a Paralympic snow boarder.

p For registrations and more information go to lrtawa.org.au

FarmWeekly

