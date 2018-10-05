THE Squiers family, Shirlee Downs stud’s stranglehold on the grand champion Prime SAMM ribbon at the IGA Perth Royal Show was broken this year when an upstanding ram from the Sandown stud, Badgingarra, claimed the top award.
When the powerful ram was sashed with the purple grand champion ribbon, it marked the first time stud principal Graham Sutherland had exhibited a grand champion Prime SAMM exhibit at the show, despite claiming the champion interbreed group of three rams title in 2016.
In the end it was the ram’s sheer size and scale plus its masculinity which judge Stan Dorman, Romilly Hills stud, Westdale, couldn’t go past when making his decision for the grand champion ribbon.
Mr Dorman said the Sandown sire was a powerful ram and it was its total volume which placed it in the top position.
“He is a really masculine sire with a good sirey head,” Mr Dorman said.
“He also has extreme length and growth with a lovely, soft, long-stapled wool.
“He stands up really well and is a strong boned animal.
“He would certainly stand up well in a line-up of rams in South Africa where the breed came from.”
The 130 kilogram ram stood in the supreme race after being sashed the champion ram and won its class for autumn shorn rams under 1.5 years in front of six other rams.
The May 2017-drop ram is by Sandown 385 and was sold in the recent Sandown on-property sale to the Shirlee Downs stud, Quairading, for $3800, which was the second top price in the sale.
The reserve champion ram was exhibited by the Shirlee Downs stud and Mr Dorman said in the ram championship line-up there was two different rams in the championship and it was the Sandown ram’s scale and length which placed it ahead of the Shirlee Downs ram which was a more compact sire.
“The Shirlee Downs ram is a compact, well put together ram with a lovely, soft, well-grown wool,” Mr Dorman said.
“Overall he is a well-balanced animal and a credit to the breed.”
The ram earned the right to compete for the champion ribbon after winning its class for rams under 1.5 years ahead of four other rams.
When it came to the ewe championship it was a pair of classy ewes from the Shirlee Downs stud which dominated and were sashed the champion and reserve champion ewes.
Mr Dorman gave the champion ewe ribbon to a ewe which he described as a lovely feminine ewe.
“She has a good even wool covering with a good blocky staple for the breed,” Mr Dorman said.
“She also has a well-balanced carcase.”
Prior to being sashed the champion ewe, which had just cracked its two teeth, it won its class for ewes under 1.5 years.
When it came to the reserve champion ewe from Shirlee Downs, Mr Dorman said it had the best wool in the line-up but it wasn’t as good in the carcase as the champion ewe.
“In terms of her wool she has good staple length and her wool is very bright, with a well-defined crimp for the breed,” Mr Dorman said.
“Her wool is a substantial improvement on the wool which was on the sheep when the breed came into Australia.”
The ewe was in the champion line-up after winning its class for autumn shorn ewes under 1.5 years.
Both ewes were dropped in July 2017 and were sired by Shirlee Downs 644-14.
After taking three of the four champion ribbons up for grabs, it was not surprising to see the Shirlee Downs stud also win the two group classes – the breeder’s group for one ram and two ewes and the group of three rams under 1.5 years.
Mr Dorman said the stud’s group of three rams were exactly that.
“They are a very evenly matched group which exhibit all the desirable traits of the breed,” he said.
Overall Mr Dorman, who was the first to bring the Prime SAMM breed into Australia in 1996, said there had been significant progress made within the breed in the past 10 years.
“In days gone by, the wool quality on the breed could barely be described as Merino but today I would have no problem in describing it as Merino,” he said.
“I was in South Africa three years ago and what we have seen here in the judging ring we are certainly ahead of them in terms of the wool quality on our sheep which is pleasing to see and improving our wool quality hasn’t been to the detriment of our carcase traits.”