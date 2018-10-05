 

Sandown stud claims Prime SAMM award

JODIE RINTOUL
05 Oct, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
With the grand champion and champion ram exhibited by the Sandown stud, Badgingarra, are judge Stan Dorman (left), Romilly Hills stud, Westdale and Sandown principal Graham Sutherland and his grandchildren Mia and Zach White.
With the grand champion and champion ram exhibited by the Sandown stud, Badgingarra, are judge Stan Dorman (left), Romilly Hills stud, Westdale and Sandown principal Graham Sutherland and his grandchildren Mia and Zach White.

THE Squiers family, Shirlee Downs stud’s stranglehold on the grand champion Prime SAMM ribbon at the IGA Perth Royal Show was broken this year when an upstanding ram from the Sandown stud, Badgingarra, claimed the top award.

When the powerful ram was sashed with the purple grand champion ribbon, it marked the first time stud principal Graham Sutherland had exhibited a grand champion Prime SAMM exhibit at the show, despite claiming the champion interbreed group of three rams title in 2016.

In the end it was the ram’s sheer size and scale plus its masculinity which judge Stan Dorman, Romilly Hills stud, Westdale, couldn’t go past when making his decision for the grand champion ribbon.

Mr Dorman said the Sandown sire was a powerful ram and it was its total volume which placed it in the top position.

“He is a really masculine sire with a good sirey head,” Mr Dorman said.

“He also has extreme length and growth with a lovely, soft, long-stapled wool.

“He stands up really well and is a strong boned animal.

“He would certainly stand up well in a line-up of rams in South Africa where the breed came from.”

The 130 kilogram ram stood in the supreme race after being sashed the champion ram and won its class for autumn shorn rams under 1.5 years in front of six other rams.

The May 2017-drop ram is by Sandown 385 and was sold in the recent Sandown on-property sale to the Shirlee Downs stud, Quairading, for $3800, which was the second top price in the sale.

The reserve champion ram was exhibited by the Shirlee Downs stud and Mr Dorman said in the ram championship line-up there was two different rams in the championship and it was the Sandown ram’s scale and length which placed it ahead of the Shirlee Downs ram which was a more compact sire.

“The Shirlee Downs ram is a compact, well put together ram with a lovely, soft, well-grown wool,” Mr Dorman said.

“Overall he is a well-balanced animal and a credit to the breed.”

The ram earned the right to compete for the champion ribbon after winning its class for rams under 1.5 years ahead of four other rams.

When it came to the ewe championship it was a pair of classy ewes from the Shirlee Downs stud which dominated and were sashed the champion and reserve champion ewes.

Mr Dorman gave the champion ewe ribbon to a ewe which he described as a lovely feminine ewe.

“She has a good even wool covering with a good blocky staple for the breed,” Mr Dorman said.

“She also has a well-balanced carcase.”

Prior to being sashed the champion ewe, which had just cracked its two teeth, it won its class for ewes under 1.5 years.

When it came to the reserve champion ewe from Shirlee Downs, Mr Dorman said it had the best wool in the line-up but it wasn’t as good in the carcase as the champion ewe.

“In terms of her wool she has good staple length and her wool is very bright, with a well-defined crimp for the breed,” Mr Dorman said.

“Her wool is a substantial improvement on the wool which was on the sheep when the breed came into Australia.”

The ewe was in the champion line-up after winning its class for autumn shorn ewes under 1.5 years.

Both ewes were dropped in July 2017 and were sired by Shirlee Downs 644-14.

After taking three of the four champion ribbons up for grabs, it was not surprising to see the Shirlee Downs stud also win the two group classes – the breeder’s group for one ram and two ewes and the group of three rams under 1.5 years.

Mr Dorman said the stud’s group of three rams were exactly that.

“They are a very evenly matched group which exhibit all the desirable traits of the breed,” he said.

Overall Mr Dorman, who was the first to bring the Prime SAMM breed into Australia in 1996, said there had been significant progress made within the breed in the past 10 years.

“In days gone by, the wool quality on the breed could barely be described as Merino but today I would have no problem in describing it as Merino,” he said.

“I was in South Africa three years ago and what we have seen here in the judging ring we are certainly ahead of them in terms of the wool quality on our sheep which is pleasing to see and improving our wool quality hasn’t been to the detriment of our carcase traits.”

Page:
1
2
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
NO ships with live animals should be leaving Australia. This industry is animal abuse and animal
light grey arrow
we are happy to have Aldi in katanning doing business with WAMCO we also wanted and in great
light grey arrow
This is a disgrace but what can you expect from a Liberal Government that insists on making
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables