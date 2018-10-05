THE Squiers family, Shirlee Downs stud’s stranglehold on the grand champion Prime SAMM ribbon at the IGA Perth Royal Show was broken this year when an upstanding ram from the Sandown stud, Badgingarra, claimed the top award.

When the powerful ram was sashed with the purple grand champion ribbon, it marked the first time stud principal Graham Sutherland had exhibited a grand champion Prime SAMM exhibit at the show, despite claiming the champion interbreed group of three rams title in 2016.

In the end it was the ram’s sheer size and scale plus its masculinity which judge Stan Dorman, Romilly Hills stud, Westdale, couldn’t go past when making his decision for the grand champion ribbon.

Mr Dorman said the Sandown sire was a powerful ram and it was its total volume which placed it in the top position.

“He is a really masculine sire with a good sirey head,” Mr Dorman said.

“He also has extreme length and growth with a lovely, soft, long-stapled wool.

“He stands up really well and is a strong boned animal.

“He would certainly stand up well in a line-up of rams in South Africa where the breed came from.”

The 130 kilogram ram stood in the supreme race after being sashed the champion ram and won its class for autumn shorn rams under 1.5 years in front of six other rams.

The May 2017-drop ram is by Sandown 385 and was sold in the recent Sandown on-property sale to the Shirlee Downs stud, Quairading, for $3800, which was the second top price in the sale.

The reserve champion ram was exhibited by the Shirlee Downs stud and Mr Dorman said in the ram championship line-up there was two different rams in the championship and it was the Sandown ram’s scale and length which placed it ahead of the Shirlee Downs ram which was a more compact sire.

“The Shirlee Downs ram is a compact, well put together ram with a lovely, soft, well-grown wool,” Mr Dorman said.

“Overall he is a well-balanced animal and a credit to the breed.”

The ram earned the right to compete for the champion ribbon after winning its class for rams under 1.5 years ahead of four other rams.