SIMON Leaning’s sheep dog training business, Marionvale Working Dogs, led him to be involved in prestigious championships at State and national levels and enabled him to build a renowned international reputation in the sheep dog industry. Marionvale Working Dogs evolved from a hobby when Mr Leaning had a small flock of sheep on his 1.6 hectare property at Mount Helena. He needed a dog to help run them, which ended up being Fleet Feet Gypsy. Gypsy was a talented dog which led Mr Leaning to develop a strong interest in training sheep dogs and he started attending training schools and clinics to learn more. “People identified Gypsy as being talented and encouraged me to compete in sheep dog trials which I started to win and people began to want to learn how I did that, so I started passing my knowledge on and it evolved into a business,” Mr Leaning said. Learning from some of the greats in the industry, such as Greg Prince, Neil McDonald and Doug Connup, coupled with the natural gift that Simon seemed to have, were the driving forces in making Marionvale Working Dogs what it is today. The business has many facets. One of its main derivatives is to provide a place for people from the metropolitan area to introduce their dog to sheep, which he does at his Mt Helena property that is set up with paddocks, sheep yards and a truck to simulate stock loading onto a vehicle. Mr Leaning also has 40.5ha of land at Jennapullin and between the two properties, he runs about 200 sheep for the business. Mr Leaning also trains farmers to properly handle their dogs to improve efficiency in their yards and paddocks, along with training dogs for other people, exporting trained dogs and travelling throughout regional WA, the Eastern States, the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe to share his knowledge through seminars and clinics. Throughout his many international trips, he has noticed a high demand for Australian kelpies and has tapped into this market for exporting trained dogs and sharing his knowledge.

“People in America and Europe really like the Australian Kelpies and the way we handle our livestock, so it is a good combination going across to teach those people how I train dogs using their natural ability, rather than making it about too much about obedience or control,” Mr Leaning said. About a month ago, he returned from a five-week trip to Europe where he held clinics and seminars in Germany and Norway. This was Mr Leaning’s first time to Norway in the winter and he said it was particularly interesting as Norwegian farmers work their livestock on rough country. “The farmers release their livestock into the mountains in the summer and then gather them before the snow comes to bring them back to the farm,” he said. “This is done in a community way, so they go out together to gather all the sheep and split up which stock belongs to who. “The kelpies are really good at tracking the sheep and with their natural casting and gathering abilities in rough country, which they can do without too much control, they are much more effective than trying to do it on motorbike in such dense, rough country.” Mr Leaning said he was fortunate that the international growth of his business was mostly by word of mouth. At a competitive level, he runs a team of five dogs – Marionvale Will, Jendoree Chevy, Marionvale Lad, Marionvale Mindy and Chidlow Floss – which he entered in the Make Smoking History Wagin Woolorama sheep dog trials a few weeks ago, with Marionvale Mindy making it into the finals. When training a new dog, Mr Leaning said there were traits he looked for in the dog and the way it responded to sheep for the first time. “The first part is making sure the parents of the puppy are of the quality I want,” he said. “Then I try to pick a good puppy – one that is bold, confident, looks me in the eyes and that I like the look of. “I will then introduce it to sheep at about 16-weeks-old – usually some lambs or easy-working sheep and I will see what the dog does naturally.

“I am looking for the dog to go to the head of the flock to control the lead, move around the sheep to naturally gather and I am really keen on a good temperament so the dog is trainable and not too independent in its thoughts so it will do things when you ask it to, but also have the natural ability to work the sheep when you don’t give it directions.” When deciding to breed dogs, Mr Leaning draws his attention to ones with a broad range of abilities, matched with a good temperament. “I look for all-round dogs that can do all the jobs on the farm – ones that naturally work in the yards and the paddocks and I like to see dogs run or cast around its sheep, as well as ones that are fairly calm,” Mr Leaning said. His business has also taken him to competitions and championships as a commentator and judge. Being a judge at the USA National Kelpie Trial in 2009 and the Supreme Australian Dog Trail in 2016 were major standouts for him. As with most other competitions, there is a lot of pressure and sometimes controversy when judging or commentating but Mr Leaning said his experiences, although challenging and requiring a lot of concentration, have made him a better trainer. “You get to see the very best dogs with their handlers and I have learnt a lot because I see how the handlers deal with tricky situations and how the dogs deal with complications,” he said. “I’m watching the livestock very closely trying to understand it and explain it to people and I am always getting advice, which helps me develop as a judge, commentator and as a trainer.” Over the past two decades, Mr Learning said some highlights have been able to breed and train championship dogs, from the beginning as a puppy through to winning championships. He enjoys watching dogs naturally use their instincts and ability to manage livestock and that it’s a great feeling when improving someone’s farm operations and their confidence with livestock. “I like the dogs being able to do what they were bred to do,” Mr Leaning said.