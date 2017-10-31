WANDERING Shire president and farmer Brendan Whitely has found “the best job ever” with his own business Sheep Shower WA.

Providing sheep farmers with the option to shower their sheep to help eradicate lice is something he wished he had done years ago.

Mr Whitely said if people had enough sheep he could travel all across the State to work for them.

“Honestly, it’s the best job I’ve ever had – I wish I had done this 20 years ago,” Mr Whitely said.

The Whitely’s own about 800 hectares, five kilometres from Wandering.

He said they ran up to 5000 head of Merino sheep, as well as crop oats, barley and canola, until a number of poor seasons from 2006-2011 directed his thoughts to look at alternative options.

In 2013 he decided to lease out two thirds of the farm, not having the heart to totally abandon his family tradition of sheep farming, and bought the mobile sheep shower system.

“The sheep shower is one option for treating lice,” Mr Whitely said.

“There are different methods.

“We have grown in the number of clients by 15 per cent each year.

“There is definitely a demand for this type of treatment.”

The mobile sheep shower is a big stock trailer capable of holding up to 90 sheep, depending on their size, with a system of sprayers above and beneath that shower the sheep for about three to five minutes, depending on the length of the wool.

The chemical wash soaks into the wool and drenches the exterior of the sheep for maximum coverage – killing the lice.

Mr Whitely said to get the best results from the shower the sheep needed to be treated two to six weeks after shearing, before their wool had grown back too much.

“We average about 2500-3000 head per day, but we can go up to 5000 if there is enough sheep and good management on farm,” Mr Whitely said.

“Through January to March we do more because of the warmer weather.

“We have to stop earlier in the day in winter to allow sheep to dry off.”

Mr Whiteley, along with Young’s Regional Sheep Showering owner Jamie Young, Kojonup, operate mobile showers which were owned by Eric Webb who has since retired.