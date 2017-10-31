HOGGET lambs producing 110 millimetre long wools in only nine months of a low-feed year like this is considered an endorsement of their methods by the Wilkinson family, Badgingarra.

Their Challara Merino stud and commercial hogget lambs, shorn in December, and ewes, shorn in late March, went through the shearing shed again five weeks ago and produced 84 bales of wool sold at the Western Wool Centre (WWC) on Thursday last week.

The ewes produced wool with staple lengths ranging from 57 millimetres to 70mm, with most being in the high 60s from six months’ growth in what Peter Wilkinson described as a poor year for feed.

“It was definitely a below average season for feed for us – it was a shocker in June,” Mr Wilkinson said.

“Last year the ewes did a bit better (in wool length) but obviously the season helped there.”

The Challara flocks are big plain-bodied sheep that produce good cut weights of stylish wools with a bold crimp that processes well at five to 10mm longer than their relaxed staple lengths would indicate, so the shortness this time was not considered an issue.

The Wilkinsons have been shearing their ewes on a six-month cycle for four years and both Mr Wilkinson and Primaries of WA wool manager Greg Tilbrook are adamant it works for them.

“Last year they cut 4.3 kilograms during the winter months, this year it was about 3.8kg, which is still good for six months and with lambs at foot and no feed,” Mr Tilbrook said.

“Their wools produce good strength results, they are all sound as a church.

“Historically, what we are finding is the clip over summer is a little bit lower yielding and a little bit less in the cut.

“But consistently Peter and Ron (Peter’s father) have been averaging between 3.5kg to a best of 4.2kg in winter last year because of the seasonal conditions, so you could say they are averaging about 3.9kg cut per shearing at six months with their ewes.

“They are cutting a total of 7.5-8kg of full fleece wool a year, they are cutting out the crutching, their lambing percentage had always been up, and they don’t have fly problems because the wool the way it is, sheds moisture,” he said.