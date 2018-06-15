IT’S the end of the line for the Sheep Industry Business Innovation (SIBI) project and the Sheep Alliance of WA (SAWA) after four years of State government funding dries up at the end of June.

SAWA executive officer Esther Jones said there was nothing else planned after the wind up that she knew of, but the alliance was working on a prospectus for government and industry on which to base future research and development.

“SIBI has supported the formation and operation of the Sheep Alliance of WA over the past three years as part of its commitment to build leadership across the industry,” Ms Jones said.

“The Sheep Alliance will complete its activities with the development of a WA-specific Sheep R&D investment prospectus based on industry priorities that encompasses all research and development providers in WA.

“The draft prospectus will be presented to Sheep Alliance members for comment by the end of June and the final copy tabled with industry and potential investors by the end of July.“

The intent is that it will showcase the opportunities for the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) and all RD&E service providers to collaborate on – so it is very much a whole-of-industry approach.” DPIRD managing director for research, development and innovation Mark Sweetingham said the four-year SIBI project was established to support the sheep industry by establishing dedicated sheep meat supply chains, increase the business and technical skills of producers and processors and maximise producers’ and processors’ business efficiency, productivity and profitability.

“The project has made a multi-faceted contribution to the sheep industry,” Mr Sweetingham said.

“It has improved awareness of the complexity, value and sophistication of the sheep industry value chain among stakeholders.

“Work on feedlotting and backgrounding profitability, new business structures and contracts has contributed to the understanding and knowledge of many across the sector.”