IT’S the end of the line for the Sheep Industry Business Innovation (SIBI) project and the Sheep Alliance of WA (SAWA) after four years of State government funding dries up at the end of June.
SAWA executive officer Esther Jones said there was nothing else planned after the wind up that she knew of, but the alliance was working on a prospectus for government and industry on which to base future research and development.
“SIBI has supported the formation and operation of the Sheep Alliance of WA over the past three years as part of its commitment to build leadership across the industry,” Ms Jones said.
“The Sheep Alliance will complete its activities with the development of a WA-specific Sheep R&D investment prospectus based on industry priorities that encompasses all research and development providers in WA.
“The draft prospectus will be presented to Sheep Alliance members for comment by the end of June and the final copy tabled with industry and potential investors by the end of July.“
The intent is that it will showcase the opportunities for the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) and all RD&E service providers to collaborate on – so it is very much a whole-of-industry approach.” DPIRD managing director for research, development and innovation Mark Sweetingham said the four-year SIBI project was established to support the sheep industry by establishing dedicated sheep meat supply chains, increase the business and technical skills of producers and processors and maximise producers’ and processors’ business efficiency, productivity and profitability.
“The project has made a multi-faceted contribution to the sheep industry,” Mr Sweetingham said.
“It has improved awareness of the complexity, value and sophistication of the sheep industry value chain among stakeholders.
“Work on feedlotting and backgrounding profitability, new business structures and contracts has contributed to the understanding and knowledge of many across the sector.”
Mr Sweetingham said the training courses, industry events and field days across all levels of industry had helped build stronger relationships within the industry.
He said business and production skills training and exploring opportunities for branded meat products had increased participation of indigenous sheep producers.
“A priority for the project has been to grow and develop the professional capacity of the sheep industry,” he said.
“This has included encouraging new entrants into the industry by various means such as supply chain courses, postgraduate scholarships and professional development courses for stakeholders.
“Continued local support of the nationally recognised Lifetime Ewe Management course, which has involved 300 producer participants, has led to greater gains in ewe management and lamb survival.“
SIBI has had a focus on developing the department’s Katanning Research Facility as a national sheep research centre.
“In our view, this has been successful with the past two annual events each attracting more than 200 visitors.”
Dr Sweetingham said the department remained committed to the continuous development of the Katanning site as a leading research facility, investing in people and resources to establish a facility for the broader industry to use.
“This will continue to attract future research and increase collaboration between the State government and other research institutions,” he said.
Mr Sweetingham said the majority of the 15 staff involved in the SIBI project would continue in sheep research and development fields with the department.
The Nationals WA agriculture spokesman Colin de Grussa said in government The Nationals had invested $10 million in SIBI as part of a landmark $350m Seizing the Opportunity in Agriculture funding initiative.
“It has allowed the department to assist industry by casting a microscope over all elements of the supply chain and figure out where improvements can be made both on-farm and in the marketing of WA sheep products,” Mr de Grussa said.
“Failing to continue this program is yet another example of the McGowan government’s disregard for WA’s $8 billion agricultural industry.“
There’s not much the Labor government is doing favourably for regional WA at the moment and as I keep saying, the biggest threat to agriculture in WA is the minister representing the sector.
Liberal MP for Geraldton and Agriculture spokesman Ian Blayney said he had strong views on this issue and would be willing to assist grower groups in lobbying for more funding.
“It’s disappointing that when sheep prices and wool prices are strong, these projects are being unfunded,” Mr Blayney said.
“It’s at a time of good prices that farmers are inclined to invest and innovate and sharpen their management.
“I’m also disappointed that Meat and Livestock Australia and Australian Wool Innovation don’t seem too interested in boosting their funding to WA projects – they’re no doubt taking in a lot of levies from here.
“I’d be happy to join a group of growers to go east and lobby for more funds directly.” Mr Blayney said he believed the WA ag industry deserved better representation from government.