IN a cropping-mad world, it was nice to attend a field day last week where the central theme wasn’t just cropping.

The local grower group in Darkan, Compass Agricultural Alliance, put on its October field day last Tuesday with a strong crowd of 70 producers in attendance – and the focus of the content for the afternoon was sheep.

The group’s president Tim Harrington said field days were a fantastic opportunity for mixed farmers to bounce ideas and pick up information that they might be able to apply back at home.

“We had an overwhelming response rate for the day, which is absolutely fantastic,” Mr Harrington said.

“We try to have about four field days a year and we thought this event would be a good follow up to the field day we had earlier in the year when the season didn’t break.

“For that we had a pop-up panel discussion with some experienced farmers from the area who were happy to lay down their ideas and plans to deal with the season.

“So for this field day, we asked those same farmers back to the panel to share what worked, what didn’t and what they learned.

“It’s a good opportunity for our members to ask their peers questions and hear about some other sheep management options being used in the local area.”

Compass seeks the services of Icon Agriculture to carry out full farm analysis and budgeting, with their knowledge and information backed by benchmarked figures generated through the group’s membership, and was therefore able to give a precise outlook for the remainder of the season and into the next during the field day.

Icon Agriculture’s Mark Allington kicked the day off interviewing the panel, firing off questions about all aspects of sheep production this season in comparison to their averages including stocking rates, feeding budgets, condition scores, lambing rates and wool cuts.

The focus was principally on the 2017 season, with plenty of questions directed at the panel around things like what went well and what they wished they’d done differently, with feeding regimes the topic arguably peaking the most interest from the audience.