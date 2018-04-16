SHEEP farmers are expected to enjoy their best farm cash incomes for 20 years this financial year, primarily because of high returns from wool.

And, according to Rural Bank’s Australian Wool Annual Review, released on Monday, and the Australian Bureau of Agriculture and Resource Economics and Sciences (ABARES) March quarterly commodities review, released on Friday, high wool prices seem set to continue.

A favourable exchange rate, tipped by ABARES to average about US74 cents over the next five years – Australian wool is sold internationally in US dollars – and demand growth outstripping supply growth will ensure good times continue, baring disasters like drought, both reviews predict.

Innovation in new wool products like fake fur and sports and active wear – the value of a wool sportswear market in China alone is expected to nearly double from 2015 to 2020 – will continue to drive demand for wool more quickly than supply can grow, the Rural Bank forecast.

Competitor wool producers like New Zealand are also moving to broader micron wools with more meat breed sheep in their flocks, leaving the finer micron market to Australian woolgrowers.

As well, competitive natural fibres like cotton are also experiencing high prices, helping limit any price-driven swing towards usually cheaper blended fabrics, the reviews pointed out.

According to the wool annual review prepared by Ag Answers – a specialist insights division of Rural Bank – and based on ABARES statistics, average farm cash income of sheep farms is expected to top $160,000 this financial year, a 20-year high and 35 per cent higher than for 2016-17.

Farm cash income is a measure of cash funds generated by a farm business for farm investment and consumption after paying all costs incurred in production.

It is considered a measure of short-term farm performance because it does not take into account depreciation or changes in farm inventories.

Wool exports rising 20pc in value to $3.65 billion and in volume by 6pc in a bumper year last year, coupled with nominal all-time record highs for the eastern and western wool market indicators already this year – previously reported in Farm Weekly – have set the scene for the step up in farm cash incomes.