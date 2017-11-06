WHEN you’re on a good thing stick to it could be the slogan Albany woolgrower Fred Weight farms by.

Mr Weight, who runs sheep and cattle at Youngs Siding, has bought his replacement wethers from the Batchelor family at Broomehill for 30 consecutive years.

He was back at the Batchelor’s Wellsbourne Farm with Elders Albany stock agent David Lindberg last week in what has become something of a rare annual ritual in a digital age when almost anything, including livestock, can be bought or sold online.

After inspecting three pens of mainly August 2016 drop Merino wethers, Mr Weight consulted with Mr Lindberg and made offers on a total of 350 – all but about eight of the Batchelors’ wethers from last year.

After some haggling over prices and good-natured banter about their condition, he shook hands with Richard Batchelor on $110 for 323 and $100 for another 27 – a deal done for the 30th time.

Acting for the Batchelors was Landmark Katanning agent and auctioneer Mark Warren who has been involved in this particular annual on-farm sale for the past 16 years.

Prior to him the Landmark agents involved included Wayne Hams and Peter Gale who is now at Esperance.

On the buyers’ side for many years it was long-time Elders agent Ray Norman, now retired.

“In this day and age it’s unusual for somebody to deal with the same family for 30 years consecutively, but I like their sheep,” Mr Weight said.

“I bought my first sheep off them (Batchelor family) at Katanning sale yards in 1987 and have been buying them ever since.

“They grow into bloody big wethers when I’ve finished with them, they’re easy care within reason, they’re plain sheep and pretty much good wool sheep – then again, we’re only getting the reward (for wool) these days aren’t we?

“Fine wool’s only been good for two and a half years, it’s been up for five minutes then down again.”

Mr Weight said he recently sold his 17.5 micron wool clip to a top of 1606 cents a kilogram greasy and was disappointed there were not more wethers on offer this year to capitalise on very good wool prices – he usually buys about 450 when they are available.