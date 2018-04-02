IT was a well supported, well catered and interesting day of knowledge sharing and discussion at the Department of Primary Industries and regional Development (DPIRD) Farmer Wants A Life – sheep industry research open day recently. Held at the DPIRD Katanning Research Facility, the event saw a mixture of producers, industry representatives, researchers, consultants and DPIRD staff in attendance. Animal science students from Murdoch University and the University of Western Australia numbered about 50 or more, as lecturers took advantage of the hands-on day to get a feel for where the industry is, in terms of the latest research and innovation. DPIRD Sheep Industry Development director Dr Bruce Mullan welcomed all to the 2000 hectare facility and stated in his forward remarks that the event was focussed on the latest technology, emerging research and management techniques for sheep, to help producers run their sheep enterprise more efficiently and profitably. “DPIRD is committed to research as an essential part of growing the WA sheep industry, and recognises the potential to drive innovation and advance productivity along the supply chain,” Dr Mullan said. “By investing in commercially-relevant research and development, collaborating and partnering with industry and universities, we boost the productivity, profitability and international competitiveness of our industry.” Dr Mullan said “the sheep industry contributed $1.4 billion per year to the WA economy, and forms a cornerstone of the State economy”. Attendees were divided into three groups and rotated through a series of workshops and presentations that covered a range of topics from benchmarking using DNA flock profiling, sheep parasites, sheep energy stores and the importance of fat, the AskBill app, the importance of meat colouring to consumers, lean meat yield, forward contracts and more. DPIRD research officer Beth Paganoni presented the findings of research done using Bluetooth sensors to match ewes with their lambs.

Ms Paganoni said due to the new technology labour efficiency on-farm was improving. She said the results of the research from 10,000 ewes and lambs across 30 different flocks revealed a 96 per cent to 100pc accuracy in mothering up ewes with lambs. “Results so far have blown us away,” Ms Paganoni said. “We were hoping for 90pc and we got better than that. “The real benefit is that it’s potentially cheaper and easier – with 30 hours of wear time we have got that result. “In a very short time period we can accurately assess dam pedigree with the new technology.” Ms Paganoni said one of the defects of the system was that “you don’t get day of birth yet”, although as the technology improved that data could be available in the future. It also didn’t help with information about the sire – “you would have to know the sire” that was used at joining. Ms Paganoni said they were currently assessing the cost of the Bluetooth sensors as opposed to blood sampling. A final Sheep Industry Business Innovation report will contain the details at the end of the financial year. Achieve Ag Solutions consultant Nathan Scott discussed how there was a perception that “farmers won’t change”, but that the sheep industry needed to change if it was to continue to be profitable and attractive to new comers. Mr Scott focused on the use of new technology to improve on-farm efficiency and profitability, to make work life more enjoyable for producers who “want a life”. “EID (electronic identification) tags are more accurate, faster and easier,” Mr Scott said. “Those three things make it more likely to happen across the whole industry – which will make life easier and more productive.” He said “if you are not excited about the sheep industry now – what will excite you?” “There’s so much new technology out in the market now and we’ll see more changes in the next 10 years,” Mr Scott said. “What people need to remember is that data doesn’t make money, decisions do.”