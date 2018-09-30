WESTERN Australian buyers joined repeat clients and new bidders at the Funke family’s 22nd annual Bundara Downs ram sale at Western Flat, South Australia.

Three and a half hours later Elders auctioneers Laryn Gogel and Ronnie Dix oversaw an 87 per cent clearance and several new Bundara Downs records at the three-breed marathon.

Steve, Ros, Greg and Selena Funke offered 385 White Suffolk, Poll Dorset and Suffolk rams, selling 336 by auction to a top of $10,200 and averaging a very healthy $1372.

They offered 63 more rams than last year, sold 66 more, were up $8000 in top price and $193 in average price.

The visual quality was supported by extensive LambPlan data which ranks Bundara Downs in the very top group of studs in the country for its measured performance levels.

Of all the lots offered, 84pc ranked in the top 10pc on indices for all terminal breeds.

There was a significant increase in registered bidders to 74 in the sale shed, plus 28 more on the AuctionsPlus network which was used for the first time.

While the network failed to produce a successful bidder, such was the bidding strength from within the sale shed gallery, it allowed more than 40 producers logged on to see first hand the quality on offer at Bundara Downs.

Several Bundara Downs highlights included the sale of its first ever stud Suffolk ram at $3600, the sale of three very significant Poll Dorset stud rams from $9200 to $10,200, plus an outstanding 97pc clearance of 241 White Suffolks to a $6200 high.

The individual highlight was the sale of the third Poll Dorset ram offered, Bundara Downs 179705, for the overall sale top of $10,200.

It was purchased by Collyn Garnett, Curlew Creek stud, Gnowangerup, after outlasting John Pepper, Murndown Poll Dorsets, who connected via phone.

With terrific balance and structure, the son of BD133266 had outstanding Lambplan figures of 15.6 PWWT, -0.80 PFAT, 2.30 PEMD and CarcasePlus Index 207.

Mr Garnett followed up eight lots later by paying $9200 for BD170247, a twin sired by Old Woombie 130219 that was introduced via AI for muscling and eating quality traits.