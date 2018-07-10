 

WA Merinos impress South African visitors

JODIE RINTOUL
10 Jul, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
The Seymour Park stud, Highbury, was the first stop for South African Merino breeders Dykie De Villiers (second left) and Craig Ferreira (second right) and their BKB agent Bennie Steyn during their visit to WA last week. With them looking over a Seymour Park sire were Seymour Park stud principal Clinton Blight and Elders stud stock representative Nathan King.
The Seymour Park stud, Highbury, was the first stop for South African Merino breeders Dykie De Villiers (second left) and Craig Ferreira (second right) and their BKB agent Bennie Steyn during their visit to WA last week. With them looking over a Seymour Park sire were Seymour Park stud principal Clinton Blight and Elders stud stock representative Nathan King.

WA Merino genetics could soon be headed across the Indian Ocean to South Africa.

Two South African Merino producers Dykie De Villiers, Waterval stud, Noupoort, Northern Cape and commercial producer Craig Ferreira, De Aar, Northern Cape and their agent Bennie Steyn, BKB, De Aar, were in WA last week, visiting Merino and Poll Merino studs across the Great Southern region with Elders stud stock representative Nathan King, looking for new genetics to inject into their flocks.

For the trio it was their first visit to WA looking at Merinos and they were impressed by what they saw.

During their three-day stay they visited nine Merino studs as well as Ashley Lock’s new ram shed in Narrogin, where more than 100 rams are being prepared for 20 studs.

While it may have been their first trip to WA, they had seen WA Merinos before when they attended the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo, Victoria, a few years ago.

Mr Ferreira said after visiting the studs last week they believed WA Merinos were even better than they remembered from Bendigo.

All three were very impressed with the Merinos they saw and Mr Ferreira said they hoped to be able to use the genetics to improve the wool quality in South Africa.

“Wool quality on our Merinos is something we don’t have back home in South Africa and it is something we must work on improving given where the wool market is,” Mr Ferreira said.

Mr Steyn said the sheep and wool markets in South Africa were experiencing good times at present similar to Australia.

“He said while prices are good, the seasons over the past three to four years have been very tough for producers, thankfully this year is a good year, season-wise,” Mr Steyn said.

“Like Australia, wool prices are at a record high at the moment, we are averaging 211 rand per kilogram clean which equates to 2100 cents a kilogram clean in Australian terms.

Sheep prices are also similar to those being achieved in Australia.

Mr Steyn said the average lamb price was 82R/kg (A$8.20/kg) and mutton was averaging 60R/kg ($6.00/kg).

“In terms of breeding ewes in lamb carrying three months wool, they are selling for 2500R ($250).”

When it comes to their operations in South Africa Mr Ferreira runs 2000 Poll Merino ewes on 5500 hectares while Mr De Villiers runs 3000 ewes (both Merino and Poll Merino) on his 10,000ha property.

Prior to heading home the trio will also visit studs in South Australia and Victoria.

FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
YAAAY - " Diversification " was necessary in the late 1980's. "Transition " is what is needed
light grey arrow
We all know this is just political rhetoric verses a Liberal Federal government and a Labor
light grey arrow
Time for the industry to stop shifting blame on to everyone else and take responsibility for
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables