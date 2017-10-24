SUMMER floods, grazing crops, abundant stubbles and carefully developed pastures have come together with top Merino and White Suffolk genetics to lift the ‘bar’ for the Welke family farming partnership at Esperance in 2016/17.

Winning WAMMCO’s Producer of the Month title for September was the most recent measure of how well the Welkes’ have developed and integrated their cropping, pasture, Merino wool and prime lamb enterprises, now covering about 15,000 hectares in the Cascade area.

The winning line of 330 new seasons lambs were from an April lambing that was weaned in mid-July and finished on Vetch for six weeks prior to delivery in early September.

The winning consignment of lambs processed at Katanning on September 18, saw 96.7 per cent of the consignment achieve WAMMCO’s premium class.

The 330 lambs had an average weight of 21.31 kilograms and returned an average of $138.04 a head.

Their mothers were involved in a multiple mating program that is producing three lambs every two years.

Scott Welke and his brother James manage the farming business for their father Michael and his brothers Brian and Neville Welke.

“For the past two to three years we have been mating ewes to White Suffolks in October, then again after lambing in June/July,” Scott said.

“Last year, about 800 of these ewes fell pregnant from the second joining and lambed onto stubbles in November/December.

“With the serious flooding in January this year, we decided to leave the lambs on their mothers, giving ourselves the option of grass or grain to finish the lambs for delivery in May/June.

“The rams went back in over the same ewes in April, giving us another drop of about 800 lambs to finish on stubbles or feedlot for delivery in March/April/May.

“It does not happen every year and you need good strong ewes and the management and nutrition options to capitalise on the circumstances when they occur.”

The Welke family is typical of many who moved to Esperance from South Australia – they share-farmed and worked their way into farming businesses in the region.