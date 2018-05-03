PREVENTING premature deaths and improving the health of lambs through vaccinations was a major point of discussion at the recent Sheep Health Workshop at Katanning.

The WAFarmers-hosted workshops at Gairdner, Ravensthorpe and Katanning through mid-April, featured presentations and demonstrations that increased awareness of sheep health issues, disease prevention and identification information.

Attendees gained a better understanding about some key sheep diseases which could cause considerable problems for businesses, participated in practical demonstrations on how diseases reduce the production of an animal and learned about applying Livestock Production Assurance on-farm.

Presentations were also delivered by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD), Integrity Systems Company, Livestock Biosecurity Network, Zoetis, Australian Wool Innovation and AgLive, all of which shared insights into the best ways to manage sheep health and identify diseases.

Lamb survival rates were also highlighted as a huge issue across Australia, costing the industry hundreds of millions of dollars every year.

When speaking about Ovine Johne’s Disease (OJD), Ben Fletcher, Zoetis, said “about 90 per cent of lamb mortalities die in the first 48 hours of birth in Australia”.

“Death of lambs in the first week costs the industry about $540 million every year,” Mr Fletcher said.

He said “vaccinations improve the flock” and reduced the risk of lambs being born with or being infected early on by diseases.

Mr Fletcher promoted the product Gudair, which he said “reduces mortalities by 90pc and decreases shedding (of disease onto pastures) by 90pc”.

He said the product delayed the onset of clinical disease and death by 12 months where the vaccine was administered before exposure.

“It is cheaper to protect against a disease than to treat it afterwards,” Mr Fletcher said.

He said producers needed to be aware that research into OJD showed that “it can survive 18 months on a farm” before the data goes sketchy.