THE Anderson family, Anderson Rams Poll Merino stud, Kojonup, got a significant lift leading into their on-property ram sale next week with the sale of a stud reserve for a record stud price of $20,000.

The sale of the ram to Nigel and Kate Kerin, Kerin Poll Merino stud, Yeoval, New South Wales, was negotiated at the end of last week after Mr Kerin attended the Anderson stud’s on-property field day last week.

Anderson stud principal Lynley Anderson said it was her intention to keep the ram as a sire in the stud but the offer from the Kerin family was too good not to take.

“I really rate him as a sire, as he has exceptional figures,” Ms Anderson said.

“He is extremely good for the production traits and worm resistance plus he has a nice, bold, crimping wool.”

Mr Kerin, who inspected the ram at the stud’s field day last week, said it was the ram’s data which got his attention.

“He has some of the best figures (ASBVs) in Australia for a Merino when it comes to fleece weight and growth,” Mr Kerin said.

“The fleece weight and growth figures he has you don’t see hardly ever and this is what makes him a standout.

“In addition to his outstanding figures he also has a beautiful, deep, bold, crimping wool suitable for the high rainfall areas.

“He really fits with our aim of breeding sheep for all seasons and all markets.”

The July/August 2017-drop ram is based strongly on Anderson genetics, with four generations of pure Anderson breeding in its pedigree and it has 11 generations of recorded pedigree behind it.

In terms of its Australian Sheep Breeding Values on MerinoSelect it has figures of 10.6 post weaning weight (PWWT), 15.1 yearling weight (YWT), 1.2 yearling eye muscle depth (YEMD), 1.0 yearling fat (YFAT), 40.6 yearling clean fleece weight (YCFW), 0.3 yearling fibre diameter (YFD), -1.6 yearling fibre diameter co-efficient of variation (YDCV), 18.3 yearling staple length (YSL), -76 yearling worm egg count (YWEC), 5pc number of lambs weaned and a DP+ index of 192.

These figures put it in the top 1pc of animals on MerinoSelect for PWWT, YWT, YCFW and the DP+ index, while it is in the top 3pc for worm resistance, top 10pc for YSL and YDCV, top 15pc for fat, top 20pc for number of lambs weaned and top 25pc for YEMD.

Anderson has retained 50 per cent semen marketing rights in the ram.

The Kerin Poll Merino stud this year hosted Australia’s biggest on-property Merino sale, offering and selling 400 Poll Merino rams for a gross $1.21 million, making it the first Merino sale in Australia to gross more than $1 million.