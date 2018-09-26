THE consistency of quality of this year’s sale line-up from the Anglesey stud was again matched by the consistency of long-term clients who turn up year-in, year-out to bid on the annual offering.

It was again familiar names that drove the sale, helping stud principals Geoffrey Shepherdson and Nick and Amber Crichton to a clearance of 110 rams of the 120 on offer at an average of $1909 and a top price of $3700 paid three times.

With consistency the theme of the sale, this year’s result compared favourably to last year’s with it almost setting the same key indicators.

Last year there were 119 rams offered and 116 sold to a top of $3200 and a $1938 average.

Buying power was the order of the day this year with only 15 buyers registered to compete on the 120 rams put up, but such is the confidence in the Anglesey product that buyers were there to put together big drafts of new sires and everyone who registered bought rams at auction.

In the breakdown of Polls and Merinos, there were 111 Polls offered and 102 sold to an average of $1917, while nine Merinos were offered and eight sold to average $1813.

It was clear throughout the sale that many buyers had selected the same rams to compete on and this saw spikes right throughout the catalogue with rams continually selling over the $3000 mark, but there were also rams to suit all budgets with $800 to $900 buys sprinkled throughout the sale.

The top price of $3700 was set on three occasions and it was repeat buyers for the stud that were involved each time.

The first ram to hit this price was found in lot nine and was a big, upstanding Poll that recorded excellent August wool tests of 20.7 micron, 3.1 SD and 99.5 per cent comfort factor.

It had a greasy fleece weight of 4.2 and an eye muscle depth of 33.1mm with a 101kg body weight.

This ram went to Hamish Milne, HJ & NG Milne, Borden, who was successful on seven rams in total, at an average of $2700.

Mr Milne said he was looking for large-framed, heavy cutting rams with soft white wools.