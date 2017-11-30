CRACKING the 100,000-head mark, AuctionsPlus has set a new record number of sheep sold online in one day.

Surpassing the previous record set in September by more than 10,000 sheep, 103,587 sheep and lambs were sold across five sales on Tuesday.

“It was extraordinary,” AuctionsPlus chief executive Anna Speer said.

The massive offering included more than 60,000 store lambs sold across two feature sales, covering the east coast’s northern and southern regions, as well as nearly 40,000 sold at AuctionsPlus’ commercial sheep sales, and Eastleigh Pastoral Merino flock dispersal with 2433 head.

A large line of 1190 White Dorper Ewes with 90 lambs at foot, offered by Weinteriga Station, Menindee, NSW, were sold into southern Queensland at $150.50.

A significant offering of 3940 second-cross lambs, sold across 10 lots, were offered by Munro, Gippsland, Victoria, and were purchased locally by the Bates family, "Wellington Hill", Munro, Vic.

A single buyer in North West NSW purchased all 2738 Merino wether lambs, offered by Mundadoo Family Trust, Nyngan , NSW, which were sold across five lots.

The strongest offering was NSW with 64,506, or 62pc, while 40pc of the nation-wide offering was purchased from interstate.

The furthest distance travelled was nearly 2000 kilometres with a mob sold from a property near Balranald, NSW, bound for Bundaberg, Queensland.

“Interstate is really exciting – we’re really noticing stock starting to go back into Queensland,” Ms Speer said.

“We have placed ourselves as a dedicated marketplace for store lambs.

The top priced lot sold in NSW was $276, paid for 111 Border Leicester-Merino ewes and lambs, offered by Martin's, "Stockbridge", Guyra.

“Conditions in key lamb breeding areas are reasonable and has contributing to the confidence.

“We are seeing more lambs turned-off as store than we did last year, but the latest (processor) contracts out for January kill space has also provided insight into buying lambs.”