PRICES spiked to a $5200 top when two White Suffolk stud breeders set their sights on the same ram at the Kohat on-property sale at Ongerup last week.

Brenton Addis, Yonga Downs stud, Gnowangerup, and Grant Bingham, Iveston stud, Williams, came seeking some of the less-common genetics that featured throughout the offering and both had ticked lot three Kohat 170232.

The buyer was a partnership of Yonga Downs and South Australian stud, Bundara Downs.

The men had had the opportunity to go through Kohat’s potential IGA Perth Royal Show sale team, but the son of Victorian sire Gemini 150393 had one estimated breeding value that Mr Addis was not prepared to lose, an outstanding 19.35 post weaning growth rate.

In addition to growth rate the ram also had 12.46 weaning weight, 1.73 eye muscle depth and -0.57 fat breeding values combining for a 218.76 CarcasePlus index and 115.41 Lamb 2020 index.

“I came to the sale to have a look because I knew Kohat had some bloodlines that are a complete outcross for us and I have been chasing a high growth ram all year,” Mr Addis said.

The figures are all the more significant when it is known the mother was a daughter of an Anden sire sold for $36,000 and K170232 was result of a ewe lamb mating.

The ram was from the first Gemini drop of progeny, a sire that caught studmaster Rivers Hyde’s attention for its exceptionally high lamb eating quality figures.

“I visited the stud for an inspection and left a buying order,” Mr Hyde said.

He said the ram was bought for a special purpose and has bred particularly good ram lambs and this was verified by the number of sons at the top end of the sale team.

The rest of the sale was in the hands of commercial producers and although the final average was down $200 to be $1043, Mr Hyde said it was a good result considering how dry the season had been.

“We have all been nervous and wondered if we should have reduced the numbers knowing there would be a few buyers missing,” he said.