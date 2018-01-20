DORPER breeders across WA are expected to boost production after Landmark International managed to secure an export deal to Russia, with the first shipment to include 13,074 head.

The order will be the first into Russia in more than 30 years with additional orders expected to follow as the Russian importer Miratorg seeks to purchase 30,000 head for its large-scale meat production facility in the Kursk region.

Miratorg is establishing a whole supply chain production system, similar to what it has already achieved with beef cattle.

The development appears to be the first industrial lamb production project in Russia.

The Dorper order follows the work Landmark International has done with Angus cattle exports to Russia.

Landmark international general manager Andy Ingle said they had been in discussions with Miratorg for nearly two years, assisting with preparations for this first sheep export.

He commended Miratorg for its ongoing commitment to build opportunities in the Russian livestock sector.

Mr Ingle said the Miratorg facilities were all built to the highest modern standards and the initial project would house 30,000 breeding ewes, but he hoped its success would continue to provide opportunities to Australian farmers for the next few years.

Landmark Breeding representative Roy Addis said the Dorpers for this first order were sourced from across the State and were part of Miratorg’s push to bolster its sheep meat production and genetics program.

Mr Addis said the fleece-shedding breed suited Miratorg perfectly due to a lack of suitable shearing industry in Russia, as well as its rapid growth rate.

He said due to the lateness of the order in 2017, there were not enough Dorpers on hand to fill the entire order from WA stocks so “a few thousand black heads had to be secured from the Eastern States”.

The sheep will be due for delivery at the quarantine depot mid-January.

“This is a large-scale operation that the Landmark International team managed to secure,” Mr Addis said.