BIDS were thick and fast all day at last week’s annual on-property Claypans Merino and Poll Merino stud ram sale at Corrigin, so much so there were no doubt a few hoarse Elders stockies afterwards.

The Elders team, headed up by auctioneer Dean Hubbard, sped through the 177 rams penned which included seven Merinos and 170 Polls, to easily achieve a total clearance and an average of $1840, posting a massive $586 increase on last year.

Mr Hubbard was still encouraging bidders to lift their sights in the later stages of the catalogue and instead of the usual grins and raised eyebrows at such a comment, bidders obliged with very few rams achieving a three-figure opening bid.

It was a consistent sale from the outset, with the top price of $3200 achieved twice in the first run and two final bids of $2300 on the final run.

The first ram of the day to inspire the $3200 top price bid was the long, upstanding Poll in lot two, which was bought by P Haythornthwaite, Quairading, after the opening bid was taken at $1500.

The presence of the ram was complemented by wool test figures including 21.3 micron, 4.2 SD, 19.7 CV and 98 per cent CF.

Soon after, the big Poll in lot eight fetched the same money, when return Claypans client Graeme Baldwin, who travelled from Jerramungup, went all the way to $3200 after the first bid was taken at $1800.

Mr Baldwin’s selection had wool test results including 19.1 micron, 3.1 SD, 16.2 CV and 99.8pc CF.

“This ram will go over a specially selected mob of ewes,” Mr Baldwin said.

“I liked him because I think he’s just a very safe sheep.

“The wool is very pure right to the skin and he has the potential to produce nice heavier type lambs.”

Like Mr Baldwin, there were many returning clients at the sale eager to get their hands on this year’s crop of Claypans rams.

Kelvin and Lara Kent, Bodallin, were among them, returning to the sale after buying for the first time last year.

“We’ve moved to Merinos from Prime SAMMs so we’re buying big to get the Merino flock back up,” they said.