BIDS were thick and fast all day at last week’s annual on-property Claypans Merino and Poll Merino stud ram sale at Corrigin, so much so there were no doubt a few hoarse Elders stockies afterwards.
The Elders team, headed up by auctioneer Dean Hubbard, sped through the 177 rams penned which included seven Merinos and 170 Polls, to easily achieve a total clearance and an average of $1840, posting a massive $586 increase on last year.
Mr Hubbard was still encouraging bidders to lift their sights in the later stages of the catalogue and instead of the usual grins and raised eyebrows at such a comment, bidders obliged with very few rams achieving a three-figure opening bid.
It was a consistent sale from the outset, with the top price of $3200 achieved twice in the first run and two final bids of $2300 on the final run.
The first ram of the day to inspire the $3200 top price bid was the long, upstanding Poll in lot two, which was bought by P Haythornthwaite, Quairading, after the opening bid was taken at $1500.
The presence of the ram was complemented by wool test figures including 21.3 micron, 4.2 SD, 19.7 CV and 98 per cent CF.
Soon after, the big Poll in lot eight fetched the same money, when return Claypans client Graeme Baldwin, who travelled from Jerramungup, went all the way to $3200 after the first bid was taken at $1800.
Mr Baldwin’s selection had wool test results including 19.1 micron, 3.1 SD, 16.2 CV and 99.8pc CF.
“This ram will go over a specially selected mob of ewes,” Mr Baldwin said.
“I liked him because I think he’s just a very safe sheep.
“The wool is very pure right to the skin and he has the potential to produce nice heavier type lambs.”
Like Mr Baldwin, there were many returning clients at the sale eager to get their hands on this year’s crop of Claypans rams.
Kelvin and Lara Kent, Bodallin, were among them, returning to the sale after buying for the first time last year.
“We’ve moved to Merinos from Prime SAMMs so we’re buying big to get the Merino flock back up,” they said.
“Basically we were looking for wool quality and size and though prices were up this year, we were still able to get the numbers we needed.”
The Kents finished the day of bidding as the volume buyers, landing 17 Claypans rams to take home for an average of $2041, including a top of $2700 paid for the Poll in lot 13 with wool test results including 18.8 micron, 2.9 SD, 15.4 CV and 99.9pc CF.
Not far behind the Kents in the volume buying stakes was last year’s top price buyer, Quairading Service Contractors, which bought 15 at an average of $2093, including the second top price of the day at $3100, paid for the ram in lot 46.
It had wool test results including 18.0 micron, 3.0 SD, 16.7 CV and 100pc CF.
Geoff and Reece Laycock, Ravensthorpe, held the bidding card and said they’d been buying from Claypans for many years.
“They’re good, soft, easy-doing sheep and they’re built for our environment,” they said.
There were plenty of others in the volume buying stakes, with long time clients Doug and Shane Sedgwick, DE Sedgwick & Co, Corrigin, landing 11 for an average of $1391, while Corrigin locals WD & BL Crombie also bought 11, averaging $1591.
Grass Valley-based T & L O’Driscoll & Sons had a final tally of 10 Claypans rams written into their books at an average of $1860, including a top of $2100 paid three times, while returning local client Poultney Grazing also bought 10 for an average of $1890, including a top price of $2200.
Bidding on many rams throughout the day was local buyer AJ & CD Szczecinski who finished with nine at an average of $2011, including a top of $2800, and HB Anderson & Son, Shackleton, also bidded throughout the day, finishing with eight, including a top of $2600 and an average of $2175.
Boyanup-based WT & MC Hurst & Co bought nine for an average of $2100 including a top of $2600 twice, while P & SR Negri, Bruce Rock, finished with seven for an average of $1614.
Lenfield Farms, Moorine Rock, and JA & KJ Bell, Corrigin, both bought half a dozen rams, averaging $1033 and $1683 respectively, while a number of buyers managed to secure five each, including D & T Kilminster & Co, Bruce Rock, and JP & SJ Rose, Bodallin, who paid averages of $1940 and $1880 respectively.
Elders auctioneer Dean Hubbard said it was probably one of the best sales he had ever sold.
“It was a fantastic sale – very easy to sell,” Mr Hubbard said.
“Very rarely do you not pass a single ram in but the quality of the Claypans rams and the strength of the markets were reflected in this.
“It’s certainly good to see some money flowing back into the wool industry and producers are enjoying the rewards of staying with sheep.”
Speaking on behalf of the Claypans team, Steven Bolt said they were happy to have such support from long-time clients on the day.
“We were also very pleased to see some new clients at the sale who had travelled to be here and we appreciate that,” Mr Bolt said.
“For us, to achieve a 100pc clearance is fantastic and given the outlook with strong demand for wool and meat, we’re certainly at an exciting time to be in the Merino industry.”