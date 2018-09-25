THE Jones family’s Ejanding on-property ram sale at Dowerin last week followed the buoyant trends of this year’s ram selling season, recording a massive sale result.

The stud’s regular clientele, along with some new faces, warmed to the top line-up of well-grown and measured white woolled rams and bid extremely strongly through to the 180th and final lot, driving sale averages northward.

Spurred along with favourable seasonal conditions and sheep commodity prices, buyers cleared 171 rams (95 per cent) at auction to average an impressive $1971 under the control of the Elders and Landmark selling teams.

This represented a significant $662 rise in average and saw the sale earnings gross $100,000 more than last year’s sale where 176 of 180 rams (98pc) sold under the hammer to average $1309.

Broken down, 122 of 125 (98pc) Poll Merino rams sold at auction to average $1922, up by $594 on last year’s sale average of $1328 from 123 of 125 rams cleared.

The team of 55 Merino rams claimed the sale’s average stakes with 49 (89pc) selling at auction to average $2092, up by $828 on last year where 53 of 55 rams sold to average $1264.

With values reaching a modest top price of $4000 and a large percentage of the catalogue selling from $2000 to $3000, the sale averages accurately reflected the strength and eveness of the sale.

The sale kicked off with the first run of 60 Poll rams with the regulation shorn team leader in lot one topping the sale with a $4000 equal top price bid from repeat stud buyer the Millstead family, Mocardy stud, Wongan Hills.

The 114.5 kilogram ET-bred ram by Glenlea Park Poll 011739 displayed August wool tests of 18.9 micron, 2.7 SD, 14.3 CV and 100 per cent comfort factor (CF) and scanned 4.2mm fat and 38mm eye muscle depth (EMD) while ranking in the top 10pc of Australia for its MP and DP ASBV indexes at 152.9 and 150.2 respectively.

Buyers David and Mason Millstead said they first saw the ram at this year’s Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days and had kept an eye on it since then.