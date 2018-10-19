PRODUCERS looking for proven quality breeding ewes or wether lambs should look no further than Landmark Corrigin-Wickepin ‘State Premier Ewe and Lamb Sale’.
The sale, which is on tomorrow, Friday, October 12 will feature 7620 head at the Corrigin saleyards and 5500 head at Wickepin.
The Corrigin leg of the sale will get the sale underway at 11.30am and feature two flock dispersals.
The first dispersal will be for Merredin producers J & M Alvaro and will consist of 1175 well-grown ewes which have been based on Trevino bloodlines for a number of years.
All the ewes on offer are September shorn and will range in age from 1.5 years through to 5.5 years.
The second flock dispersal will be for IM & KR Siegert, Meckering and the offering will consist of 400 1.5yo ewes, 370 2.5yo ewes and 370 3.5yo ewes, which are based on Glen-Byrne bloodlines.
The 1.5yo line was shorn in July while the older lines were shorn in September.
One of the bigger vendors at Corrigin will be local operation, Chas Hewett & Co, which will offer 330 August shorn, Claypans blood, 1.5yo ewes along with 189 Rutherglen blood ewe lambs and 425 Claypans blood, wether lambs that were shorn in September.
Also offering numbers will be RJ & CM Guiness with 209 August shorn 1.5yo ewes and 330 September shorn, 5.5yo ewes, based on Rutherglen blood.
A couple of classy lines in the 1.5yo section will be 437 Ronern blood, August shorn ewes from RE Thomas & Co, while BW & CM Nicholls will present 397 August shorn, Kamballie blood ewes.
After the Corrigin leg, the sale will move to the Wickepin saleyards with the offering going under the hammer, not before 1.30pm.
The Edwards family, Brooklands Park Pastoral, East Pingelly, will be one of the biggest vendors at Wickepin when it offers two drafts of 1.5yo ewes – the first line will consist of 605 head and the second line will comprise of 350 head.
The July shorn ewes are June/July-drop, based on Ronern and Kolindale bloodlines and treated with Maverick off-shears.
Landmark Pingelly agent Chris Turton said the flock was based mainly on Ronern blood but in the past few years had moved over to Kolindale.
“They like the big plain bodies of the Ronern blood but in recent times have been searching for a better quality wool sheep to match his sheep flock,” Mr Turton said.
Woodford Farms will be first-time sellers with an offering of 298 1.5yo August shorn Collinsville blood ewes, after going all crop and then leasing their farm for a few years.
It got back into sheep at the right time, buying some outstanding lines of ewes from Mullan Farms commercial dispersal along with other ewes from Wongan Hills.
Yealering producers R & S Elson will be a big vendor of ewes and nothing has changed with the Elsons continuing to produce quality ewes sired by Rutherglen rams.
The Elsons will offer 419 July shorn ewe hoggets (1.5yo) and 337 yellow tag (5.5yo) September shorn ewes.
Regular top end vendor Ngaree Farm, Wickepin, will also feature with 267 September shorn ewe hoggets.
The April/May drop ewes which are based on Rutherglen bloodlines, are exhibiting outstanding frame and condition.
Another sizeable line of ewes will come from PL & JA Russell, who will offer their complete drop of 324 yellow tag, Ronern blood, September shorn ewes.
For those looking for ewe and wether lambs, there will be some good lines on offer at Wickepin.
RD Giles, who haven’t sold in the sale for eight years, having got out of sheep, are now back running them.
The operation will present 143 September shorn ewe lambs and 150 unshorn wether lambs, which are out of ewes that were purchased in lamb from the Eastville Park stud. T
his will be the complete drop of lambs from the ewes.
Taarblin Farm, which has been building its ewe numbers up in the past couple of seasons, will offer its wether lambs earlier than normal to make room for more ewes.
The operation will offer 510 unshorn wether lambs in two drafts.
Regular vendor Jefan Pty Ltd, Kulin, will present a top draft of 516 unshorn wether lambs, based on Eastville blood from a total drop of 1850 head.
The operation will also only present 137 ewe hoggets (1.5yo), this year as the bottom 1050 head were sold in May due to the dry start to the year.
The line is based on Eastville blood and shorn in March.