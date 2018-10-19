PRODUCERS looking for proven quality breeding ewes or wether lambs should look no further than Landmark Corrigin-Wickepin ‘State Premier Ewe and Lamb Sale’.

The sale, which is on tomorrow, Friday, October 12 will feature 7620 head at the Corrigin saleyards and 5500 head at Wickepin.

The Corrigin leg of the sale will get the sale underway at 11.30am and feature two flock dispersals.

The first dispersal will be for Merredin producers J & M Alvaro and will consist of 1175 well-grown ewes which have been based on Trevino bloodlines for a number of years.

All the ewes on offer are September shorn and will range in age from 1.5 years through to 5.5 years.

The second flock dispersal will be for IM & KR Siegert, Meckering and the offering will consist of 400 1.5yo ewes, 370 2.5yo ewes and 370 3.5yo ewes, which are based on Glen-Byrne bloodlines.

The 1.5yo line was shorn in July while the older lines were shorn in September.

One of the bigger vendors at Corrigin will be local operation, Chas Hewett & Co, which will offer 330 August shorn, Claypans blood, 1.5yo ewes along with 189 Rutherglen blood ewe lambs and 425 Claypans blood, wether lambs that were shorn in September.

Also offering numbers will be RJ & CM Guiness with 209 August shorn 1.5yo ewes and 330 September shorn, 5.5yo ewes, based on Rutherglen blood.

A couple of classy lines in the 1.5yo section will be 437 Ronern blood, August shorn ewes from RE Thomas & Co, while BW & CM Nicholls will present 397 August shorn, Kamballie blood ewes.

After the Corrigin leg, the sale will move to the Wickepin saleyards with the offering going under the hammer, not before 1.30pm.

The Edwards family, Brooklands Park Pastoral, East Pingelly, will be one of the biggest vendors at Wickepin when it offers two drafts of 1.5yo ewes – the first line will consist of 605 head and the second line will comprise of 350 head.

The July shorn ewes are June/July-drop, based on Ronern and Kolindale bloodlines and treated with Maverick off-shears.