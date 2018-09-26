IT has been a bracing year for the Parsons family but the positives outweighed the negatives at its Kintail Park on-property Dohne sale when it posted a $4300 top and averaged a solid $1626 last week.

The Jerramungup stud, along with many of its clients, is in the heartland of the 2018 big dry spell and while some backed off on the number of rams bought, it seemed none shied away from chasing the rams they preferred.

The top price buyer was Mark Plunkett, Kaola, Green Range, who described himself as an occasional ram buyer and runs about 1800 pure Dohne ewes based on Kintail Park bloodlines.

He said he bred a few rams for his own use and his decision to buy KP171452 by KP132180, was based less on the available figures and more on what he saw.

“I liked his structural correctness but I was looking for wool cut too,” Mr Plunkett said.

The ram had one of the higher yearling fleece weight figures in the catalogue at 8.2 and its 147 Dohne index was a combination of 4.9 yearling weight, 0.8 yearling eye muscle depth, 0.1 yearling fat and -0.6 yearling fibre diameter.

Last year’s $3500 top price was exceeded four times at this year’s sale and the first time was by Sam West, Balgun, Wagin, another occasional buyer who was looking for an addition to the family’s Dohnebouillet flock.

He bought the high index lot three for $4000 and, again, it had a high 12.8 fleece breeding value coupled with a high 162 Dohne index.

Victorian breeder Alistair Greenshields, Glenaroua stud, Kilmore, was part of a visiting interstate contingent looking at WA rams.

He bought two rams at Chirniminup sale earlier in the week before turning his attention to Kintail Park where one particular sheep caught his eye.

Lot four had a balanced set of figures combining for 142 index and sparked a flurry of activity before it was knocked down to him by Landmark auctioneer Mark Bradbury for $3800.

Mr Greenshields said he was not unduly concerned about individual trait measurements, but as long as the index was OK and the wool was acceptable, he wanted a solid compact ram with a big butt to serve a special purpose in the flock.