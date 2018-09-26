 

Kintail Park sells to a top of $4300

LYNETTE CAREW-REID
26 Sep, 2018 04:00 AM
Print
Increase Text Size
Decrease Text Size
Comments
0
 
Top price buyer Mark Plunkett (left), with local Landmark representative Neil Foreman and Travis and Rhys Parsons holding the $4300 Dohne that topped Kintail Park's ram sale at Jerramungup last week.
Top price buyer Mark Plunkett (left), with local Landmark representative Neil Foreman and Travis and Rhys Parsons holding the $4300 Dohne that topped Kintail Park's ram sale at Jerramungup last week.

IT has been a bracing year for the Parsons family but the positives outweighed the negatives at its Kintail Park on-property Dohne sale when it posted a $4300 top and averaged a solid $1626 last week.

The Jerramungup stud, along with many of its clients, is in the heartland of the 2018 big dry spell and while some backed off on the number of rams bought, it seemed none shied away from chasing the rams they preferred.

The top price buyer was Mark Plunkett, Kaola, Green Range, who described himself as an occasional ram buyer and runs about 1800 pure Dohne ewes based on Kintail Park bloodlines.

He said he bred a few rams for his own use and his decision to buy KP171452 by KP132180, was based less on the available figures and more on what he saw.

“I liked his structural correctness but I was looking for wool cut too,” Mr Plunkett said.

The ram had one of the higher yearling fleece weight figures in the catalogue at 8.2 and its 147 Dohne index was a combination of 4.9 yearling weight, 0.8 yearling eye muscle depth, 0.1 yearling fat and -0.6 yearling fibre diameter.

Last year’s $3500 top price was exceeded four times at this year’s sale and the first time was by Sam West, Balgun, Wagin, another occasional buyer who was looking for an addition to the family’s Dohnebouillet flock.

He bought the high index lot three for $4000 and, again, it had a high 12.8 fleece breeding value coupled with a high 162 Dohne index.

Victorian breeder Alistair Greenshields, Glenaroua stud, Kilmore, was part of a visiting interstate contingent looking at WA rams.

He bought two rams at Chirniminup sale earlier in the week before turning his attention to Kintail Park where one particular sheep caught his eye.

Lot four had a balanced set of figures combining for 142 index and sparked a flurry of activity before it was knocked down to him by Landmark auctioneer Mark Bradbury for $3800.

Mr Greenshields said he was not unduly concerned about individual trait measurements, but as long as the index was OK and the wool was acceptable, he wanted a solid compact ram with a big butt to serve a special purpose in the flock.

Prices surged again when Brendon Watterson, Tenterden, paid $3600 as he put together a team with high clean fleece weights and high indexes.

By the time he secured his four rams he had paid some of the day’s highest prices including $3000 and $2900 (twice) to use in a complex cross breeding operation run with his father Trevor and brother Lindsay.

The men run Merinos as well as the main Dohne ewe flock and mate a proportion to a variety of terminal sire breeds.

Brendon said they had the manpower to run the different sheep components but importantly they had to care for themselves because they also undertook a big cropping operation.

One other significant price was set when LF & JM Bridger, Ravensthorpe, bid to $3000 for the best of four rams all of which were high indexing, high fleece weight sheep.

This year stud principals Kim, Rhys and Travis Parsons made an early decision to put up an expanded 175-ram offering regardless of the season and although the 26 active buyers took a good slice of the yarding, there were still a proportion of unsold sheep.

Family spokesman Rhys said he was very thankful for the continued support of loyal clients and was pleased to see such good competition on preferred lots which were usually the higher wool cutting rams.

“I was happy with the presentation considering the season but there have been a lot of sheep go out of the area,” Rhys said.

“We were just short of a couple of volume buyers to lift the clearance but everyone was happy, there was no panic buying and smart buyers put together some good teams.”

By the end 115 rams had sold for a $1626 average, just $17 less than last year.

The most important buyer helping to clear the shed was RE & ML Lester & Sons, Jacup.

Margaret Lester and sons Ashley and Michael paid $2500 for lot eight and were still bidding at lot 170.

By the end they had a 19-ram collection for up to $2500 ,but as demand weakened late in the sale they were able to average back to $1471 for the team.

The family has been long-term clients who have rarely, if ever, missed a Kintail Park sale and needed extra rams after buying in 900 ewes to stock a blue gum plantation they are regenerating.

They had studied figures and used them in conjunction to pick out some of the productive but plainer types.

The Muresk Institute of Agriculture, which established a collaborative partnership with the Dohne breed three years ago, was a first-time buyer getting two rams for $2300 and $2200.

Others to pay among the higher prices were RM & TF Edwards, Sunnymount Farm, Ravensthorpe, who paid up to $2800 for four; BR O’Neill, Ongerup, bought five rams for up to $2500; RW & JM Ditchburn, Kukerin, paid $2500 and $2300 for two rams; Kuibrook Farms, Ravensthorpe, paid $2300 (twice) for four; and GC & SM Mitchell, Esperance, paid $2100 for four also.

Volume buyers at more moderate values were Ryelands Farming, Jerramungup, which bought nine; M & M Gorman, Wellstead, bought seven and Brian Trundle, Kulin, also left the sale with seven.

Page:
1
2
3
single page
FarmWeekly

POST A COMMENT

Screen name *
Email address *
Remember me?
Comment *
 

PHOTOS & VIDEOS

Balingup Small Machinery Field Day See how was at the annual event on April 22.
Dairy Innovation Day Dairy Innovation Day, Busselton, May 4

BLOGS

COMMENTS

light grey arrow
I'm one of the people who want marijuana to be legalized, some city have been approved it but
light grey arrow
#blueysmegacarshowandcruise2019 10 years on Daniels Ute will be apart of another massive cause.
light grey arrow
Australia's live animal trade is nothing but a blood stained industry that suits those who
Profit down, but rebounding Nufarm is seeking acquisitions
Bayer’s $88b Monsanto merger bites Aussie cotton R&D
Agrium merger makes super-sized fertiliser parent for Landmark
China’s Rifa pays $55m to beef up its NSW estate
GrainCorp syndicate withdraws from CBH bid
Chinese buy into live shipper Wellard
NZ crop tech firm eyes ASX listing
China’s ag investment rush leaves us for Brazil

China resumes importing US beef China has followed through with flagged plans to resume importing United States beef, lifting a ban that has existed since mad cow disease was found in the States in 2003.
Indonesia re-opens secondary beef cut market Indonesia has relaxed its trade restrictions on secondary beef cuts, re-opening a market that was worth $42 million to Australian exporters two years ago.
Where the rain falls, broad wool grows The recent rainfall will lead to a change in the micron profile of the Australian wool clip next spring, while boosting production volume and lamb marking rates.
Lamb market’s rain cheque While the favourable season is spurring lamb prices and providing more marketing options for producers, livestock agents are concerned rates are reaching unsustainable levels.
Sclero infections to expand There will be more cases of sclerotinia in canola in areas that do not traditionally have problems with the disease due to the wet spring.
Chickpea contract worries push prices up Chickpea prices have jumped $30 to $50 a tonne above global market values as farmers caught with soggy crops look for alternative grain supplies to fulfill their forward contract commitments.

FARMONLINE NETWORK

AgTrader Search thousands of classified ads ONLINE
Domain Rural Search over 20,000 rural real estate listings online including farms, rural property and acreage for sale.

COMM Bank AGQUIP Australia’s premier industry field day event, the 2015 Commonwealth Bank AgQuip.
Rural BookShop Buy rural and agricultural books and DVDs online.

Farmonline Livestock Connecting Livestock Buyers & Sellers: Your one-stop shop for livestock news, reports and sale listings.
Horse Deals Australia's Horse Trading Magazine. Everything equine - Buy, Sell, Ride.

RURAL NEWS WEBSITES

The Land - NSW     
Farm Weekly - WA     
Queensland Country Life - QLD     
North Queensland Register - Nth QLD     
Stock & Land - VIC     
Stock Journal - SA     

AGRICULTURAL EVENTS

CommBank Agquip
CRT FARMFEST
Farming Small Areas Expo
Central West Machinery Expo
NT FIELD DAYS

MAGAZINES

Australian Dairy Farmer
Turfcraft
ALFA Lotfeeding
Good Fruit and Vegetables