THE Button family notched up a colossal result at its 13th annual on-property ram sale at Tammin on Monday to celebrate the stud’s 50th anniversary of Poll Merino breeding.

A complete clearance of an increased catalogue of 300 Poll Merino rams to gross more than $500,000 has raised the bar early for one of the sales of the season, with two-tooth ram sales getting underway last week.

To meet growing demand for the Manunda brand and ensure buyers of all budgets were catered for, the Manunda team lifted its sale team by 30 rams this year.

Several new buyers joined Manunda’s extensive loyal following and competed strongly through to the final lot to post an average $1846 under the control of Landmark and local Landmark agent Livestock and Land.

Last year’s sale returned a total clearance of 270 Poll Merino rams to average $1471.

The stronger average was boosted from significantly increased stud and commercial buying support at the top-end of the catalogue with the opening run of 17 regulation March-shorn prepared rams averaging more than $4000 with four rams eclipsing the $5000 price tag and reaching a top price of $8250.

The depth of breeding and quality ran through the line-up of April-shorn rams and while they sold strongly to $4500, many rams were knocked down from $700 to $1000 to give all buyers the opportunity to fill their joining requirements with quality genetics.

The sound seasonal recovery through the stud’s client base, buoyant sheep meat and wool values and an extensive catalogue of well bred and grown rams provided the positive platform the sale’s success was built on.

But it also reflected the Button family’s continued heavy investment in leading Poll Merino genetics throughout the country as part of their committed service to their clients.

Manunda stud principal Wayne Button said it was an exciting day for everyone involved at Manunda.

“It’s great to see confidence in the Merino industry and we are very fortunate to have clients willing to invest in it,” Mr Button said.