BUYERS were out in force at last week’s Dinninup Ram Sale, chasing new genetics to improve their flocks on the back of strong wool and sheep prices and pushed prices to a high of $6600 for a Merino ram. With 59 registered buyers, competition was solid throughout most of the sale, which resulted in all the important figures for the sale being up on last year – average, number of rams sold and gross. The 16 mainly local studs offered 100 Merino and Poll Merino rams and 160 British and Australasian sires, making it one of the biggest multi-vendor, multi-breed sales in the State. They sold at a clearance rate of 85 per cent, which was up six percentage points on last year. Overall the sale, which was conducted by Elders, Westcoast Wool & Livestock and Primaries, averaged $1682 for the 221 rams sold. This was up $215 on last year when 217 rams sold for an average of $1467. Elders auctioneer Don Morgan said it was a sale of somewhat mixed results. “The Merino/Poll Merinos presently extremely well and once again displayed very stylish, white wools,” Mr Morgan said. “They certainly sold above expectations to extremely strong competition which resulted in high prices and a near perfect clearance. “In the British breed section buyers were more selective and as a result some studs had good sales while others found the going tough on the back of reduced competition.” Westcoast Wool & Livestock auctioneer Chris Hartley said the Westcoast Wool & Livestock clients did a terrific job with the presentation of their rams and as a company they were extremely happy with the results achieved across its catalogue of rams. “We had a 100p clearance over our catalogue of rams which feature Suffolk, White Suffolk, Border Leicester and Poll Dorset rams,” Mr Hartley said. p Merino and Poll Merino Three vendors offered 100 Merino and Poll Merino rams and by the end of the offering, 99 had been sold under the hammer for an average of $2665 and a top of $6600.

This meant the average was up $407 and 13 more rams were sold compared to last year. In last year’s sale the 86 rams sold from 99 offered at an average of $2258. The Chapman family’s Beaufort Vale stud, Boyup Brook, led the way and got the sale off to a flying start, when it sold the $6600 top-priced ram in its opening pen. Mr Morgan took an opening bid of $2000 on the highly productive sire and with some quick fire bidding, the price quickly rose first surpassing $5000 and then $6000. After a few more bids Mr Morgan eventually knocked the white woolled, bale filler down to return buyer of six years Clive Drage, Lindsay Merino stud, Forrest Hill, Mt Barker, at $6600, a record price for the Beaufort Vale stud at the Dinninup ram sale. Mr Drage said the ram was a sturdy sire with length of body and a soft, white, free-growing wool. “He stands well, has good balance, an open head and will cut plenty of wool,” Mr Drage said. “Because of our high rainfall we need long-stapled, white woolled sires and ticks those boxes. “He is going to grow into a big animal and he matches in with our objectives.” The 100.5 kilogram ram carried average wool figures for autumn and spring tests of 19 micron, 2.9 SD and 99.5pc comfort factor (CF). The next best price in the Beaufort Vale team was $4200 paid by long-term clients the Askew family, AD & BM Askew, Chowerup, for an upstanding Poll Merino ram which weighed 105kg and had average wool figures of 18.2 micron, 3.2 SD and 99.4pc CF. Joining the long-bodied Poll sire on the trip to Chowerup were another two Beaufort Vale Polls at $3800 and $3600, along with eight Merinos from the stud which topped at $4100 for a 99kg, 17.7 micron ram and averaged $3738. However the Askews with their team of 11 didn’t claim the title of the biggest buyer in the Beaufort Vale run that went to repeat buyer WM & CM Robertson, Boyup Brook, who finished the run with 14 sires. The Robertson’s team of 10 Merinos topped at $3600 twice and averaged $3070 while their four Polls averaged $3150 and topped at $3300 twice.

Fellow return buyer Paul Broockmann, P & J Broockmann, Boyup Brook, who has been buying from the stud for 25 years and mates 2500 ewes to Merino sires, also finished the day with a double figure team. Mr Broockmann averaged $3200 over 10 Merinos which topped at $3600 twice and two Polls at $3400 and $3300. With this extremely strong support from buyers across its entire offering, the Beaufort Vale stud cleared its entire offering of 38 Merinos and 12 Poll Merinos at averages of $3363 and $3317 to finish with an overall average of $3352, which was up $772 on last year and the best in the sale. The Corker family’s Hiview stud, Boyup Brook, was the next to offer in this section of the sale and it offered and sold 45 Poll Merinos for an average of $2076, which was up $244 on last year. The top price in the Hiview team was $4400, which was also the top price for a Poll Merino ram in the sale. Mr Morgan took an opening bid of $2500 on the long-bodied, stylish woolled ram and the price rose quickly before he finally knocked it down at $4400 to Elders Boyup Brook/Bridgetown representative Brendon Mead who was again bidding for return buyer of 10 years RD Hack, Boyup Brook. The 95.5kg ram had current wool figures of 18.5 micron, 18.4 CV, 99.9pc CF and a greasy fleece weight percentage of 126 to go with scans of 40mm eye muscle depth (EMD) and 4.3mm fat. Along with the top-priced ram Mr Mead also secured another seven Hiview sires to finish with a team of eight for the Hacks, at an average of $3225. This team also contained two sires which were knocked down at $4300, with bodyweights of 93kg and 97.5kg to go with wool figures of 18.9 micron and 99.8pc CF and 18.8 micron and 99.7pc CF respectively. The volume buyer in the Hiview run was return buyer of 15 years Peter Reid, DP & MC Reid, Boyup Brook, who collected a baker’s dozen (13 head) at an average of $2000 and to a top of $3000 twice. Other strong supporters of the Hiview team were Chillingham Estate, Kulikup, which purchased two sires at $3200 and $3100 and BM Giudici, Donnybrook, averaged $2400 across three head which topped at $3000, while Wheatfield Pastoral Co, Kojonup, purchased five rams at a $1260 average and Chadwell Estate, Tenterden, averaged $1425 across a team of four.

Rounding out the Merino offering in the sale was the Corker family’s Silverdale stud, which offered five Merino sires. By the end of the offering four had found new homes at an average of $700 and to a top of $1000, when all were purchased by Brackenridge Grazing, Manjimup. The $1000 ram weighed 76kg and had wool figures of 19.7 micron, 16.2 CV and 99.8pc CF. p British and Australasian Breeds Thirteen studs offered 160 rams in this section, representing four breeds and 122 sold to a top of $2150 for a Border Leicester sire and an average of $884. In comparison to last year’s sale the clearance was up two per cent and the average was back $47. In the 2017 sale 131 rams were sold in this section from 178 offered at an average of $947. p Border Leicester The Border Leicester breed kicked the run off and it was also where the section’s top-priced ram was found. In the run two studs offered 26 rams and sold 25 under the hammer for an average of $1042, which was back $8 on last year. Leading the way in the Border Leicester offering was the Moss Hill stud, which offered and sold 18 sires for an average of $1153, up $25 on last year. The Moss Hill stud was also home to the section’s $2150 top-priced ram when its eighth sire sold at this value to return buyer Anna Darke, Darke Family Trust, Boyup Brook. Ms Darke said the ram appealed to her as it was a growthy, young ram with plenty of potential. The 93.5kg ram had LambPlan figures of 0.29 BWT, 5.7 WWT, 8.8 PWWT, 0.3 PEMD, 0.1 PFAT and a maternal index of 136. Along with the top-priced ram Ms Darke secured another Moss Hill sire for $1250 which had a maternal index of 126. The operation mates 550 Merino ewes to Border Leicester rams to produce replacement first-cross ewes for its 1800-head first-cross ewe flock which is mated to Suffolk sires. The next best price in the Moss Hill team was $1600 for a sire with 141 maternal index, which was paid by Guy Wardell-Johnson, Bridgetown, who also purchased another sire at $1100.

The volume buyer in the Moss Hill run was JV & CE McDonald, Gnowangerup, which purchased five sires to a top of $1300 and an average of $1150. The Leicesterland stud, offered eight sires and sold seven for an average of $757 and to a top of $950. The stud’s $950 top-priced ram, which weighed 90kg, was purchased by RE & TA Shepherd, Kendenup. The Shepherds also purchased another five Leicesterland rams to finish with six at an average of $750, to also make them the stud’s biggest buyer. p Suffolk Again this year the Karinya stud was the only one to offer rams in the Suffolk section. The stud offered 10 rams and sold them all to a top of $750 and an average of $670. The stud’s $750 top-priced ram, which weighed 101kg, was purchased by RM & LJ Mauger, Mullalyup, which also bought another Karinya sire at $600. The top-priced ram had LambPlan figures of 0.35 BWT, 6.71 WWT, 9.74 PWWT, -1.07 PFAT, -0.06 PEMD and a CarcasePlus index of 157.3. Other good supporters of the Karinya run were SRJ & JC Larkin, Boyup Brook, which purchased three sires all at $700 and GJ & H Marsh, Kojonup, which paid $700 for two and $650 for another. p White Suffolk The White Suffolk breed was next under the hammer and was the biggest by number in this section of the sale with 76 rams offered by five studs. By the end of the White Suffolk run 53 of 76 rams offered had been sold under the hammer to a top of $1750 and an average of $950, back $15 on last year. The Burrapark stud sold the breed’s $1750 top-priced ram and cleared all of its team of 20 rams at an average of $1170, the best in the British and Australasian side of the sale. The top-priced ram was secured by second year buyer Paul Broockmann, who is looking to mate 2000 Merino ewes to White Suffolk rams. The upstanding, deep-bodied, twin-born, 145kg sire had LambPlan figures of 0.3 BWT, 9.8 WWT, 15.3 PWWT, -0.1 PFAT, 1.2 PEMD and a CarcasePlus index of 191.1. Mr Broockmann also purchased another four Burrapark sires to finish with a team of five at an average of $1220.

Boyup Brook producers GR & SL Mead were also good supporters of the Burrapark rams purchasing six at an average of $1183, while GC & CA Brown, Nannup, paid the second top price in the run when it secured a 136kg ram with a CarcasePlus index of 190.67 at $1600. Next up in the White Suffolk run was the Blackwood stud which offered 20 rams and sold 18 under the hammer to a top of $1150 and an average of $872. The $1150 top-priced Blackwood ram, which weighed 120kg and had scans of 52mm EMD and 9mm fat, was purchased by DV Brockman & Co, Cowaramup. The next best price for Blackwood was $1100 paid by HR & FA Gifford, Bridgetown, for one of three selections. Blackwood-based buyers GS & AE Karafilis, Bridgetown, averaged $842 over its six sires while DP & MC Reid’s, team of six averaged $825. The Jackpot stud was next to sell and it found the going tough with only four rams from its offering of 20 selling. They all made $800 with DV Brockman & Co, purchasing three while the fourth went to GS & AE Karafilis. The Ironstone Ridge stud also found it hard to clear its rams with only five selling, all at $650, from the 10 offered. Boyup Brook operation AC Chapman & Sons, purchased two Ironstone Ridge sires at the floor price and ME & SJ Waters, Bridgetown, secured three at $650 under the hammer plus two of the passed in rams also at $650 after the sale. The Penwortham stud rounded out the White Suffolk run with a team of six rams which all found new homes when they each sold at $800. Boyup Brook producers DJ & RP Gibbs, purchased three of the Penwortham rams while Waters Avondale Grazing, Sunnyside, had two knocked down to it and Redwood Hills, Bridgetown, secured one ram. p Poll Dorset The Poll Dorset breed rounded out the sale with a run of 48 rams from five studs. By the end of the run 34 had been sold under the hammer at an average of $730, which was back $144 on last year. Offering first in the run was Clint and Kay Westphal’s Wilgarna stud, which also had the biggest team on offer in the run.