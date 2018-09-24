ON the back of one of the worst years on record at Beacon, the Parakeelya Poll Merino stud ram sale at Beacon last Wednesday was very buoyant.

Stud principal Andrew Dunne, with the help and support of his close family, offered up 100 plain-bodied, paddock-run rams with Landmark auctioneer Grant Lupton extracting plenty of bids from the 22 registered buyers.

The average price per ram was up $268 from last year and with 20 more rams on offer, the sale grossed $119,100, well up on last year’s total of $71,050.

Mr Dunne said it was a fantastic sale with the extra rams being offered.

“I knew we had a few new buyers who were interested so we put more rams in the sale,” Mr Dunne said.

With the current conditions of the season and a good wool market, Mr Dunne welcomed a lot of return buyers.

“I would just like to thank our clients for their loyalty,” he said.

This year’s top-priced ram was knocked down for $800 more than last year with the $2800 ram going to Tresilico Farms, Merredin.

The 104 kilogram ram was the heaviest at the sale and had figures of 19.6 micron wool, 99.7 per cent comfort factor (CF), 2.3kg clean fleece weight (CFW), 70.4 per cent yield and a 17.3 coefficient of variation.

Commercial sheep farmer Paul Madaffari, who purchased the top-priced ram, said the ram had nice and white wool, with good numbers.

“He was straight and he filled out the pen, also his results were good,” Mr Madaffari said.

“We have been buying our rams here for over four years now and we are quite happy with them.”

Tresilico Farms purchased six rams on the day, with an average of $1583.

Second top-priced ram was knocked down to Ronver Hills Farming Co, Wubin, for $2300, showing great numbers with 20.5 micron wool, 96kg BWT, 3.1kg CFW, 99.9pc CF, 15.6 CV and 73.4pc yield.

A total of four rams went to the Wubin property for an average of $1900.

Matt Lane, Lane Farming, Burakin, purchased 16 rams from the Parakeelya sale to build up numbers in his flock.