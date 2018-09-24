 

Parakeelya bounces back with $2800 top

RACHEL CLARKE
24 Sep, 2018 01:00 PM
The Madaffari family paid $2800 for this top-priced ram at the 39th annual Parakeelya Poll Merino stud ram sale. Pictured were Parakeeyla stud principal Andrew Dunne (left), Landmark's Danny Nixon, buyer Paul Madaffari holding his son Myles, six, and his wife Estelle holding daughter Alena, four.
ON the back of one of the worst years on record at Beacon, the Parakeelya Poll Merino stud ram sale at Beacon last Wednesday was very buoyant.

Stud principal Andrew Dunne, with the help and support of his close family, offered up 100 plain-bodied, paddock-run rams with Landmark auctioneer Grant Lupton extracting plenty of bids from the 22 registered buyers.

The average price per ram was up $268 from last year and with 20 more rams on offer, the sale grossed $119,100, well up on last year’s total of $71,050.

Mr Dunne said it was a fantastic sale with the extra rams being offered.

“I knew we had a few new buyers who were interested so we put more rams in the sale,” Mr Dunne said.

With the current conditions of the season and a good wool market, Mr Dunne welcomed a lot of return buyers.

“I would just like to thank our clients for their loyalty,” he said.

This year’s top-priced ram was knocked down for $800 more than last year with the $2800 ram going to Tresilico Farms, Merredin.

The 104 kilogram ram was the heaviest at the sale and had figures of 19.6 micron wool, 99.7 per cent comfort factor (CF), 2.3kg clean fleece weight (CFW), 70.4 per cent yield and a 17.3 coefficient of variation.

Commercial sheep farmer Paul Madaffari, who purchased the top-priced ram, said the ram had nice and white wool, with good numbers.

“He was straight and he filled out the pen, also his results were good,” Mr Madaffari said.

“We have been buying our rams here for over four years now and we are quite happy with them.”

Tresilico Farms purchased six rams on the day, with an average of $1583.

Second top-priced ram was knocked down to Ronver Hills Farming Co, Wubin, for $2300, showing great numbers with 20.5 micron wool, 96kg BWT, 3.1kg CFW, 99.9pc CF, 15.6 CV and 73.4pc yield.

A total of four rams went to the Wubin property for an average of $1900.

Matt Lane, Lane Farming, Burakin, purchased 16 rams from the Parakeelya sale to build up numbers in his flock.

“I have 100 rams and they are going across 5000-6000 ewes,” Mr Lane said.

“These rams have a soft rolling skin which is what I am looking for in my rams, which many others aren’t looking for so that’s a bonus.

“The wool opens up nicely and overall they are quality rams.”

Returning clients MA & CT Ward, Wyalkatchem, purchased four rams under the fall of the hammer for an average of $1250.

Beacon locals took advantage of the sale so close to home with locals KA Huckstep & Co taking home four rams averaging $1300, Misty Farms purchasing six for an average of $1667, with

GC & HJ Shemeld and

RP & DJ Denton securing one each for $1100.

A total of six rams went to returning customer and Beacon local Synandra Farms for an average of $1583.

Hamilton Brothers, Moora, travelled a distance for the quality rams, snapping up nine for an average of $989.

Other buyers included SR & LD Palm, Mukinbudin, who purchased four rams under the fall of the hammer with an average of $1425 and a top buy of $2100.

Clauson Vernon Ag, Yelbeni, made the winning bid on nine rams for an average price of $956.

D & C Hudson, Kalannie, also found luck on the sale floor, securing eight rams for an average of $1025.

S & L Booth & Co, Cadoux, secured three rams for an average of $1500, while Lime Peaks Grazing took home six rams averaging $1250.

Mukinbudin locals F & L Beckingham and Karloning Grazing Co both took home one ram each for $800 and $1400 respectively.

Cram & Sons, Kellerberrin took home five rams averaging $1020 and GL Mullins & Co, Trayning, won the bid on four pens averaging $1225.

Out of the 22 registered buyers, 19 were successful in taking home one of Parakeelya’s best.

Landmark auctioneer Grant Lupton said the sale was an outstanding result for the Dunne family.

“The Dunne family put up extra rams in the sale, normally putting up 70-80 rams, and they were rewarded with a big buyer turn out,” Mr Lupton said.

“A good turn out provided plenty of competition for each lot, which was enhanced by the good year.”

