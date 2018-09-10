THE breeding plan at the House family’s Barloo Merino and Poll Merino stud at Gnowangerup focuses around consistency and predictability.

As a result of this aim the stud has been concentrating on using only a few breeding families within the stud.

Dominator is one of them.

Barloo stud principal Richard House believes that selecting a bloodline and working with it gives type and consistency and predictability.

“Dominator 200 gave us size and crimp originally and this has since been enhanced with some Charinga (Impact) and Wanganella (Mandella) genetics to contribute to nourishment of the wool,” Mr House said.

These breeding policies have led to stud client success.

These include excellent results for average wool cuts of 8.5 kilogram per head for their ewes, yields of 70 per cent and average micron of 20 to go with strong prices when they market their excess ewes.

At last year’s Adelaide Ram Sale the stud added to it genetics base with the purchase of a Greenfields ram in partnership.

This ram has been used in the House family’s Poll stud this year and its recently dropped lambs are looking very exciting.

Mr House said their Poll rams were coming along very well and taking on the Barloo type with each year of breeding.

The recent ram sale at the Rabobank WA Sheep Expo & Sale at Katanning saw the stud achieve good results, including selling the top-priced sire in the sale at $22,500.

The stud offered two rams in the sale and both were purchased by Merino studs.

Mr House said both rams were well covered with white, bright wool and one of them was the heaviest ram in the shed weighing in at 180kg.

Not only was one of these rams recognised as the top-priced ram of the sale it also caught the judge’s eye at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo, Victoria, in July, when it was sashed the champion August shorn strong wool Merino ram and reserve champion strong wool Merino ram.

Judge Tom Davidson, Moorundie Park stud, Gulnare, South Australia, said the sire was a very good ram with a big barrel.