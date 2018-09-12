A VICTORIAN fine wool, August-shorn Poll Merino ram named after tennis legend Rafael Nadal has won the Rabobank supreme Merino ram of the year at the National Merino Sheep Show and Sale.

Conducted at Dubbo, New South Wales, the nation’s best Merino sheep were centre stage, judged State against State and it’s a big deal considering wool is now a $4 billion trade for Australia.

The supreme ram ‘Rafer’ was bred by John Crawford and daughter Nicole, Rock-Bank stud, Victoria Valley, Victoria.

An AI bred ram by Yarrawonga 961 and out of a Rock-Bank elite stud ewe, the four-tooth ram had fleece measurements of 18 micron, 1.9 SD, 11.7 CV and 100 per cen comfort factor (CF).

Ms Crawford, who works side-by-side with her father at Rock-Bank stud, said she had been waiting for the right ram to come along to call Rafer.

“I have taken a real interest in the Poll side of the stud, with the help of dad and he allows me to name most of the show sheep,” she said.

In 2012, the Crawfords purchased a ram from Pemcaw stud at the Dubbo national sale.

That ram was used over a group of specially-selected Rock-Bank ewes and soon after that the Poll stud was registered.

“Yarrawonga 961 clicked beautifully with the Rock-Bank cross Pemcaw ewes,” Ms Crawford said.

Mr Crawford said the deep-barrelled Rafer, who is being shorn this week, had an unbelievably soft wool with a tremendous lock.

“He has very loose, supple skin,” he said.

“I estimate he will cut a 17-micron fleece.”

On behalf of the five judges, medium/strong wool judge Clinton Blight, Seymour Park Poll Merino stud, Highbury, said there were four magnificent rams on stage that were all true to type and outstanding representatives of the breed.

“The Victorian ram had magnificent wool, which he carried right down underneath,” Mr Blight said.

“He had a beautiful pure head, good deep jaw for that wool type.

“He stood up extremely well and overall is an outstanding sheep.”

Mr Crawford said he felt extremely proud to win the award.