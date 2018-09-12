 

Roseville Park ram to make journey west

12 Sep, 2018 04:00 AM
This Roseville Park ram was purchased privately for $15,000 by the Mallibee stud, Wannamal, at the 2018 Rabobank National Merino Show and Sale at Dubbo, New South Wales, last week. With the ram is Scott Thrift (left), Elders Dubbo Merino specialist, buyer Roger Glover, Mallibee stud and stud consultant Bruce Cameron, Kingsley and Roseville Park stud principal Matthew Coddington, Dubbo, NSW.
MORE class Merino genetics are heading west after the Mallibee stud, Wannamal, paid $15,000 for a Roseville Park ram last week.

The Merino ram was penned in the Roseville Park stud display at the 2018 Rabobank National Merino Show and Sale at Dubbo, New South Wales, when it was spotted by Mallibee stud principal Roger Glover and stud consultant Bruce Cameron.

The private sale on the 17.2 micron ram comes after the Mallibee stud was one of the losing bidders on the $20,000 equal top-priced Roseville Park ram sold earlier in the year at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show, Bendigo, Victoria.

Mr Cameron said the Mallibee stud had gained “tremendous results” with fine wool blood from previous Roseville Park purchases.

“The ram selected is beautifully balanced for a two-tooth,” Mr Cameron said.

“He has an outstanding fleece of fine wool which is what the Mallibee stud is producing.

“Roger had intended to visit the Roseville Park stud but had to return home.”

Mallibee runs 1500 Merino ewes using 500 ewes in AI programs and another 500 from the Poll Merino stud nucleus.

