IT was another outstanding result for the Gooding and Robinson families at their annual East Mundalla Merino and Poll Merino on-property ram sale last week. Firstly 129 Poll Merino and 86 Merino rams were offered with all 215 selling to an average of $2573, which was up $547 compared to last year’s sale where 210 rams were offered and sold for an average of $2026. There were 56 buyer registrations and this included 13 from registered Merino and Poll Merino stud breeders including one from interstate and seven of these stud breeders bid successfully on a total of 12 rams. Auctioneering duties were shared by the Elders selling team of Nathan King and Preston Clarke with the rams initially offered in runs of 30 head. p Poll Merino All up the 129 Poll Merinos sold to average $2657, up from $2152 last year when 101 head were sold. The top price last year was $16,600 but it went even higher this year when the top-priced ram was knocked down by Mr King at $16,750 to Landmark Breeding representative Mitchell Crosby. Mr Crosby was bidding on behalf of Les and Ashley Sutherland, Arra-dale stud, Perenjori, who annually offer about 120 rams at their Carnamah ram sale. Unable to attend the sale due to their sale being the next day, they left the buying order with Mr Crosby after identifying the ram with him at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo, Victoria, in July. Mr Crosby said they were impressed by the overall structure of the ram, along with its purity and long-stapled white wool. “He also has very good figures as well in terms of his wool and carcase,” Mr Crosby said. The ET-bred ram, which is by Imperial 141 and out of Masterbuilt 31611, has wool figures of 23 micron, 3.1 SD, 13.5 CV and 99.4 per cent comfort factor (CF), while on the carcase front it has a current bodyweight of 115 kilograms and an eye muscle depth (EMD) of 46mm. At the Australian Sheep & Wool Show it was sashed the reserve champion March shorn strong wool Poll Merino ram.

The losing bidder on the ram was Craig Doney, TB Doney & Co, Harrismith, whose family are regular buyers of East Mundalla sires and last year bought the top-priced Poll ram at $16,600. However Mr Doney had a second choice in lot 28 which he secured at $9400, the third top price in the Poll offering. The losing bidders this time were Ross and Nathan Ditchburn, Golden Hill stud, Kukerin, who later bought two at $5000 and $4900. The second highest priced Poll was lot five with Mr Crosby again doing the damage and securing it at $10,200 for John and Sam Higham, Culbin Park stud, Williams, who were at the sale. Losing out on this ram was Paul Ardagh, Karingal stud, Kondinin. Jason Griffiths, Canowie Fields stud, Gairdner, was also in the hunt for a Poll sire and purchased one at $8300, with the losing bidder again being the Karingal stud while Koolanooka, Morawa, picked up four rams with one of these being knocked down at $7750. Other higher priced Polls saw one at $4500 go to TR & DK Edwards, Dumbleyung, two went at $4400 and $4000 to the Adams family trading as Kullaroo Pty Ltd and one at $3900 to the Rangeview stud, Darkan. Volume buyers throughout the offering of Poll Merinos saw MJ & PN Nicholls, Lake King, go home with 10 head as did PW & LM Cameron & Son, Lake Grace, while NF West & Co, Dumbleyung went to a top of $3300 in their selection of six head with numerous other buyers going home having purchased between two to five head to register a total clearance by auction. p Merino Where 12 months ago the 90 Merino rams offered and sold for the average price of $1841, this year’s sale saw the 86 Merino rams offered and sold for an average of $2489, meaning an improvement in the average of $648 compared to last year. As with the Poll Merino offering, it was the first Merino ram offered which topped the section at $11,200 when it was knocked down to Wanjalonar stud principal Derek Hooper, Narembeen, who was the losing bidder on the top-priced Merino ram last year.