THE Kolindale Esperance ram sale again received good support from a loyal band of locals who pushed prices to a $2900 top on Monday.

While there are never a large number of buyers that register at the sale – this year there was 18 – they were all there to buy and buy in volume.

For the 2018 sale, the Ledwith family, Kolindale stud, Dudinin, trucked down 100 Merino and Poll Merino rams for the sale and sold 85 of them under the hammer.

For the first time at the sale the Merinos were accompanied on the truck by 19 White Suffolk rams which sold to good demand for a 100 per cent clearance and a $1700 top price.

In the breakdown of the Merinos and Poll Merinos on offer, there were 59 Merinos offered and 44 sold under the hammer to a top of $2900 and a $1586 average, while the 41 Poll Merinos offered achieved a 100pc clearance to a top of $2200 twice and an average of $1724.

Elders auctioneer Preston Clarke said it was a good result for the Kolindale stud.

“It was a very good line-up of rams that are heavy cutters with fine-medium wools,” Mr Clarke said.

“As we have seen at sales already held this year, buyers were selective and the better rams in the offering attracted good competition throughout the sale.

“As always at this sale there was strong support from regular, loyal clients who have followed the Kolindale stud for many years.”

The top price ram of the sale was bought by Peter and Linda McCrea, Salmon Gums, who are long-time supporters of the Kolindale Esperance sale.

The crowd had to wait until lot 26 of the sale to see the $2900 top price set, with Mr McCrea saying the Merino ram had everything he was looking for.

“He had a good body and stylish wool,” Mr McCrea said.

“This ram will fit in well to our breeding program and will complement our existing flock.”

The ram had wool tests of 19 micron, 3 SD, 15.8 CV, 99.6 per cent comfort factor and 7.2 greasy fleece weight.

The McCreas bought two rams in total, paying $2100 for a Poll Merino ram also.