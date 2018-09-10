THE unseasonal conditions, including a lack of rain throughout many areas where regular Tiarri Prime SAMM clients are based, had an impact on the final results of last week’s ninth Tiarri on-property ram sale at Lake Grace.

However despite a reduction in buying interest due to the season, come the end of the auction, Tiarri principals Ross and Pauline Taylor and their daughter Kelly-Anne Gooch were pleased with the result and the support from their widespread client base.

In the sale conducted by Elders with Landmark in conjunction, 179 rams were offered by Elders auctioneer Nathan King and after close on two hours of selling, 137 rams had been sold at auction for an average of $1212.

This was the second year such a number of rams have been offered, after Tiarri boosted its numbers early last year with the purchase of the Uralla stud and again this year each ram was offered bearing it’s Tiarri or Uralla prefix to identify background breeding to clients.

Another pleasing aspect of the sale for the principals was a record price for the stud of $4000, set when lot 100 was offered.

Carrying the Uralla prefix and a July 2017-drop ram, it was one of the heavier rams in the shed weighing 123 kilograms as at August 20 with scan figures of 47 millimetres eye muscle depth (EMD) and 5.1mm fat.

These carcase figures combined with its July 18 wool test figures of 22.8 micron and 97.7 per cent comfort factor (CF), meant it caught the eye of a number of buyers before being knocked down at $4000 to Jefferies Brothers, Woodanilling.

Speaking on behalf of the Jefferies family after the sale, Neil Jefferies, a man of few words, said they had bought a sire from Tiarri before for use in their own nucleus flock to breed a few rams for their own commercial flock.

The losing bidder on the top ram was Trevor Major, Muntadgin, who also pushed a number of other buyers to some of the other higher prices on the day including Chris Walker, IF & KM Walker, Ravensthorpe, who paid the second and third top prices on the day of $3100 and $2800 for two of the four rams he purchased.