IT was another very strong result for Wiringa Park studmaster Allan Hobley and family at the Wiringa Park annual on-property ram sale south of Nyabing on Monday.

Again the Hobley family’s large machinery shed, which was converted to a ram shed with the open side facing east, gave good protection and comfort against a strong westerly wind.

This added to the comfort of both the rams and the buyers, with the concrete floor covered throughout with a green synthetic covering, preventing slipping and the need for hay in the pens.

It was the first Poll Merino offered by Landmark auctioneer Mark Warren which saw spirited bidding from two stud breeders before it was finally knocked down at $6100 to the Lingmer Poll Merino stud, Douglas, near Horsham, Victoria.

This was not the first Wiringa Park ram to go to the Lingmer stud - stud principal Darryl Hobbs and his wife Sherin negotiated the purchase of one at $5000 from a pen of three shown by Wiringa Park at the 2011 Katanning Show & Sale.

They then followed up, buying tag 514 for $4000 with Wiringa Park retaining some semen and Mr Hobbs said he was very pleased with progeny of 514 in this year’s sale.

Mr Hobbs breeds rams for use in his own stud, which has about 1500-heads ewes run commercially and was determined to secure the first in the offering by East Mundalla 81, a sire purchased in 2016 by the Eastville Park stud, Wickepin with Wiringa Park obtaining one of three semen shares.

Mr Hobbs said the ram was a very well-nourished woolled sire with a stylish wool.

“He also stands square and has a very good sire’s head,” Mr Hobbs said.

It has current wool figures of 18.1 micron, 2.8 SD, 15.2 CV and 99.7 per cent comfort factor (CF) and a current bodyweight of 112 kilograms.

Woodyarrup stud principal Craig Dewar, Broomehill, was the losing bidder on the top-priced ram and after missing out on it, he went on to buy lots three, four and five at $3100, $4100, which was second top price of the sale followed by the third ram at $3000.