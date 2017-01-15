 

Cow charity busts Cambodia poverty cycle

Mr Costello walks with one of the charity's cows in a village near Siem Reap.
IN a country where a beef breeder is so prized she sleeps in the family home and the sale of just one calf would double a family's annual income, one humble Australian charity is making big inroads in addressing poverty.

It's not via handouts that Cows for Cambodia is making a difference, it's via a hand-up.

The biggest helping hand is just about to be made - high-quality Australian Brahman genetics.

Television personality Andrew Costello, of South Aussie with Cosi fame, set up the charity after a holiday in Cambodia three years ago.

He calls it a cow bank.

Cambodian families are loaned an in-calf breeder, a high Bos Indicus-content local animal purchased by the charity, and they sign a contract to feed and look after her until the calf is born, which they then keep as payment.

The breeder then goes back in calf and moves onto another family.

Mr Costello said families prayed to the cow's stomach for a heifer, which allows them the means to an ongoing good income.

The charity has 60 cows in its herd, each purchased in Cambodia for around US$650.

They are around the size of a Jersey cow and genetically inferior to Australian beef breeders.

The purchase of 150 Brahmans from Kidman Springs Research Station in the Northern Territory, all pregnancy-tested-in-calf or with calf at foot, is about to significantly ramp up the beef production ability of Cambodian families who have earned their calf.

"Those genetics will be our best gift of all," he said.

"They are expected to settle into the environment well and, coming from a Northern Territory government facility, they have been handled a lot so are perfect for the job."

Mr Costello has expanded the program to the Philippines and is looking at a similar initiative in South Africa involving goats and a school where students care for and learn about goat production.

Cows for Cambodia is a registered charity, a not-for-profit organisation but Mr Costello is gearing it up to be a profitable business run by Cambodians.

Within five years, the plan is to have a 1000 head herd, which means the need for donations will be far less.

"We can then take that model to governments who spend billions on aid programs and say there is a better way, a charity that can sustain itself and really break the poverty cycle," he said.

Mr Costello, who has a background in agriculture and went to Roseworthy Agricultural College, describes the Cambodian project as the best thing he has done in his life.

