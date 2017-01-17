AGENTS believe strong demand for lambs will absorb the swelling number of heavy stock hitting the market and buffer any impact on prices.

There was a lean national offering of 70,677 at opening new year sales where prices paid for heavy lambs jumped 52 cents per kilogram on last year's closing sales, to average 543 cents per kilogram carcase weight (c/kg cwt).

Heavy lambs climbed $11, to average $145 per head, compared to the close of trade in December.

New South Wales and Victoria offered 90 per cent of the offering at an average 559c/kg and 534c/kg respectively.

Riverina Livestock Agents auctioneer James Tierney refuted claims made by processors last year the increase of heavy lambs in the coming months would lead to major discounting.

"There was no evidence at all that the increased supply of heavy lambs, up to 32kg, would soften prices, in fact heavy lambs were making as much a kilogram as anything," Mr Tierney said.

"It doesn't appear to be panning out that way and a number of processors are absorbing over 26kg lambs now.

"Current demand is telling us the market can handle them."

The largest New South Wales sale was yarded at Wagga Wagga with 20,530, including 16,750 lambs.

The medium and heavy trade weight lambs rose $10 to $12 on last year's closing market, selling from $108-$136/head to average 545-570c/kg cwt.

The large yarding of heavy lambs attracted solid competition and sold between $130-$168/head, while above 30kg lambs sold from $154 to a top of $193/hd, or 510-540c/kg cwt.

Mr Tierney said an influx of heavy lambs was expected in late February and March which could soften prices, but cheap grain would cushion any major price dip.

"If the market gets pulled back too hard, too quickly, grain will be used as an option to hold numbers which will regulate the market," he said.

Almost every sale last week reported mixed quality yardings, which Mr Tierney attributed to pasture becoming rank and unpalatable for stock in many regions with the top quality mainly supplement fed lambs.